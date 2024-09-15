Mount Airy hosts annual Walk to End Alzheimer's
Seventeen months after losing his dad, Christopher Reeve, to heart failure, Will's mother, Dana, died of cancer. Here's what happened to the young teen next
High levels of lead were found in a dozen brands of cinnamon powder and spice blends, according to testing by Consumer Reports.
Derisive TikTok post received viral response from women who have suffered since end of Roe v Wade
NEW YORK (AP) — The cuddles. The loyalty. The worshipful eyes. There's a lot of joy in having a dog, not the least of which is heading out for a brisk walk. And therein lies a peril some dog people should pay more attention to.
"I had spent 26 years of my life dedicated to women's health. In one terrible decision, the Supreme Court sent the rights of women in America about 70 years backward."
Don't lose your footing in retirement.
The mother of a young girl treated by a surgeon accused of carrying out "inappropriate and unnecessary" operations has told Sky News her daughter had to use a wheelchair for nearly two years after surgery. Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) has launched an investigation into the cases of 721 children after an expert review found Dr Yaser Jabbar was alleged to have caused "serious harm" through "unacceptable" treatment, according to a lawyer acting for families of some of the young patients. Now Claire Osborne, whose daughter Ella underwent corrective surgery on her leg by Dr Jabber in the summer of 2020, has called on a 2023 expert report by the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) to be made public.
Trump loyalist John McEntee challenged Kamala Harris' debate line about women nearly dying from abortion bans. It happened to Carmen Broesder in Idaho.
A drug that could reduce the risk of death in cancer patients is showing good promise during its second phase of clinical tests, drug-maker Pfizer announced Saturday.
A new study may have found a reason why kids are going through early puberty. Here's what musk ambrette is and what parents should do, according to doctors.
“FLiRT” are the latest COVID variant surging in the U.S., but what are the current COVID symptoms associated with it? Here’s what to know, according to experts.
A dad was left with a hole in his leg after he developed a rare injury four YEARS after a car crash. Tom Moss, 31, was in a car crash seven years ago which shattered his pelvis, lacerated his bladder and urethra, and broke his left femur in two places. He recovered and re-learned to walk but years later developed a "football sized" lump caused by trauma from the crash. He has undergone 10 surgeries - the latest last month - and has now been left with a permanent hole in his leg which doctors can't get to heal. A Morel-Lavallée lesion happens when the skin and connective tissue separate from each other. This had then caused fluid to collect in the gap in Tom's thigh.
Two more California dairy herds have been infected by H5N1 bird flu, bringing the state's total to eight.
The state board accuses Dr. Robert Altman, a Modesto OB-GYN, of sexual exploitation and misconduct.
If you are trying to eat more fruits and vegetables, but you don't want to eat a salad, or you don't know how to fit them into your meal plan, you're in luck. KCRA 3's Lisa Gonzales has a simple and fast way to cram your daily fruits and veggies into one meal on this week's Farm-to-Fork Friday.
A close contact of a Missouri resident identified as having a human case of the H5N1 avian flu also became sick around the same time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed.
Improving staff morale improves patient care.
An Ontario hospital network says it will conduct an "extensive review" of an incident in which an elderly Sikh patient was shaved last month without permission.
The World Health Organization announced Friday it has authorized the use of an mpox vaccine, calling it an “important step” in the fight against the disease. The move could help national regulatory authorities fast-track their own approvals of the Bavarian Nordic vaccine, making it easier for countries struggling to contain outbreaks to access the…
Imagine going up a cup size on your lunch break. A new procedure, already available in Sweden and Spain, could soon make that a reality in the US.