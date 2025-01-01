Mount Dora celebrates New Year's Eve

Latest Stories
- Hello!
King Charles interrupts Christmas break to share 'great sadness' over death in new statement
The monarch is currently spending the festive break at his Sandringham estate, where the Wales' are also staying
- People
Christina Aguilera Shuts Down Comments About Her Appearance: 'No One Deserves an Explanation'
“Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do," the singer said
- People
Heather Locklear Calls Out the Differences Between “Spin City” Costars Michael J. Fox and Charlie Sheen
The ABC sitcom originally starred Michael J. Fox, who left the show after four seasons following his Parkinson's diagnosis and was replaced by Charlie Sheen
- The Hockey News
A Team Of 14-Year-Olds From Boston Gave A Lesson On What Youth Hockey Should Be All About
The Minuteman Flames beat 29 other teams to win a prestigious holiday tournament in Toronto, but that wasn't even the most impressive thing they did on the ice.
- Hello!
Sarah Ferguson reappears after Christmas with Prince Andrew in new video at Royal Lodge
Sarah Ferguson has shared a new video of herself at Royal Lodge after spending Christmas with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.
- WWD
Mary Tyler Moore Shocked Viewers With an Iconic Green Dress That’s Still Trending Nearly 50 Years Later
What was created as a punch line has lived on for decades, on social media, the runway, and the red carpet.
- People
Will Ferrell Shows up at NHL Game as a Grumpy, Cigarette-Smoking Buddy the Elf — See the Hilarious Photos
The actor famously portrayed the cheerful character in 2003's 'Elf,' which has gone on to become an iconic Christmas movie
- InStyle
Brooke Shields and Her Lookalike Daughters Grier and Rowan Coordinated in Bikinis
Mother-daughter dressing takes the beach.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Admit They Made Big Mistake
The Edmonton Oilers probably wish they didn't sign this free agent forward.
- People
Hailey Bieber Shares Sly Response to TikTok Rumors About Marriage Trouble with Justin Bieber
The model seemingly clapped back at critics who questioned why the couple seemed to be apart for the holidays
- People
Kim Kardashian's 4 Kids Look All Grown Up in Photos from Their Christmas Celebration — and North is Nearly Taller Than Her Mom!
The SKIMS founder shared sweet photos with all four of her kids as they celebrated the holiday
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
More Is Coming For Rangers As ‘Tensions Boiling Inside The Locker Room’
The Rangers have found themselves in a situation that may result in another rebuild.
- Hello!
Elizabeth Hurley shows off toned abs in holiday snaps with lookalike son Damian
Elizabeth Hurley showed off her toned abs at the weekend in a series of holiday snapshots with her lookalike son, Damian...
- The Hockey News - Detroit Red Wings
Red Wings Could Have Big Trade Coming
Several insiders are discussing a potential trade between the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres
- The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks
Could Pettersson Be Traded? "Anything Is Possible" According To Canucks GM
In an interview with Sportsnet, Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin mentioned the possibility of trading Elias Pettersson.
- People
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Reach Divorce Settlement After More Than 8 Years of Intense Legal Fighting (Exclusive)
Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt on Sept. 19, 2016, after two years of marriage and 12 years together
- People
Serena Williams Tries on the Jean Skirt She Couldn't Wear Prior to Weight Loss: 'Will It or Will It Not Fit?'
Williams announced her goal of fitting into the Valentino skirt in January and updated fans on her progress throughout the year
- The Canadian Press
Maple Leafs place captain Matthews on injured reserve, recall Rifai from Marlies
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs placed captain Auston Matthews on the injured reserve list on Tuesday, a move that allowed the team to recall a player ahead of their matinee against the New York Islanders.
- People
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Pose with Their 2 Kids in Sweet Family Photo as They Vacation in Hawaii (Exclusive)
The couple is parents to son Phoenix, 23 months, and daughter London, 13 months
- The Hockey News
Opinion: Islanders Coach Patrick Roy's Eye-Catching Empty-Net Call Raises Questions
New York Islanders coach Patrick Roy has pulled some little-seen tricks out of his bag, but they aren't resulting in wins, writes Adam Proteau.