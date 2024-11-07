Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki on Indonesia’s remote island of Flores erupts again
Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki on Indonesia’s remote island of Flores erupted again on Thursday, spewing black smoke as high as 2,500 meters (8,202 feet).
Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki on Indonesia’s remote island of Flores erupted again on Thursday, spewing black smoke as high as 2,500 meters (8,202 feet).
“Trying to work out if Macron has actually achieved Boss Level troll status,” one social media user wrote.
I hope we never have to hear about "rally sizes" ever again.
Elizabeth Hurley is never fails to look flawless. See the Gossip girl actress ooze glamour in a behind the scenes video.
"I just can't handle the second-hand embarrassment when I see it."
"I want to have fun and show my body, but I have boundaries," the model said
The singer recreated three of Anderson's most iconic looks throughout her career
Victoria Beckham's daughter was at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year 2024 awards and wore a silk dress - some say it's blue, some say it's white, some grey!
Austin Powers actress Elizabeth Hurley looked sensational in Barbie pink on Wednesday as she attended a glitzy event in Melbourne alongside her lookalike son, Damian. See photos...
Bertinelli first opened up about her boyfriend in an April 2024 PEOPLE cover story
David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn has revealed what Prince William is REALLY like. Find out more here...
Queen Mary's Diamond Lozenge Bandeau hasn't been seen since 1965.
“You’re trying to reach space today,” the ‘Selling Sunset’ alum joked about her husband’s new haircut in a Nov. 4 Instagram Reel
Christopher Nolan's sci-fi film, starring Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway, hit theaters 10 years ago
Experts weigh in on the disgraced royal's living situation.
While Prince William was fully committed to his role in Cape Town, one small detail captured the attention of royal fans everywhere: a charming friendship bracelet on his wrist. See photos.
Juraj Slafkovsky is the latest Montreal Canadiens' player to star in fast food giant McDonald's adverts in Quebec.
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater met on the set of 'Wicked' and went Instagram official with their relationship while in Sydney for the movie's world premiere
"The acronyms. Don't say 'lol.' It feels like you're mocking me!"
Dame Kristin Scott Thomas has lifted the lid about her recent wedding to husband John Micklethwait. The Slow Horses actress and her journalist husband tend to keep out of the spotlight…
“Down 6lbs! 154lbs now,” the former child star wrote