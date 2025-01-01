Mount Pearl artisan finds relationship between welding and glassblowing for fantastical art

Josh Moores says the squid ornament is the largest item he’s made since he started glassblowing four years ago. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC - image credit)

Josh Moores says the squid ornament is the largest item he’s made since he started glassblowing four years ago.

Josh Moores started East Coast Glassworks four years ago in his garage. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

Tucked behind a Mount Pearl home is where Josh Moores turns glass into art.

Under his steady hands, glass is heated up, made moldable and turned into anything from cups, hamburger earrings, Christmas baubles and colourful octopuses.

Moores turned his garage into East Coast Glassworks — a glassblowing studio with kiln, tools and instruments used to help tug, twirl, grab and shape glass.

"I find that with glass the material works very similarly to metal. When you heat metal up and get it red hot, you can bend it certain ways and the same thing with glass," Moores told CBC News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moores, a welder by trade, said his training gave him the skills needed to work with high heat.

"I just like to make a bit of everything really," he said. "Our Christmas baubles are probably our number one seller. People just love them, love the variety of colours and shapes in them."

WATCH | See these stunning glass creations take shape:

He also makes colourful marine creatures, inspired by Newfoundland and Labrador's connection to the ocean.

"Our octopus are fun to make. And then recently I started making the squids — I guess, just to try a different sculpture," said Moores.

"I started making some small ones and I started experimenting with some bigger ones. And yeah, it's just something a bit unique."

From welding to glass

Moores said he turned to glassblowing as a hobby four years ago, but he can't put his finger on why he was drawn to it after seeing videos online.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There's no real rhyme or reason. I just kind of started on a whim," he said.

"I invested a bit of time and money into getting the equipment piece by piece and just kind of playing around with the glass and I've just been hooked. And yeah, it's just absolutely fun."

From his Mount Pearl garage, Josh Moores makes a variety of items from glass, including earrings, Christmas ornaments and cups.

From his Mount Pearl garage, Moores makes a variety of items from glass, including earrings, Christmas ornaments and cups. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

Using YouTube videos, Moores said he taught himself.

Now it's his full-time job.

Customers typically reach him through Instagram. He says he's shipped his art across Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Australia.

His items can also be found at the Craft Council of Newfoundland & Labrador's shop in downtown St. John's, Posie Row and the X Store in the Avalon Mall, he said. His glass pipes are sold at Atlantic Cannabis stores.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have a variety of work everywhere," Moores said.

Download our free CBC News app to sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter here. Click here to visit our landing page.