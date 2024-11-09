Mountain Fire | Southern California firefighters make progress
Southern California firefighters have made progress against a wildfire that has destroyed 132 structures, mostly homes.
Rafael strengthen into a "major hurricane" early Friday, as forecasters warned the storm will cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the Gulf Coast for the next several days.
The mystery of the black balls that washed up on some of Sydney’s most iconic beaches last month has now been solved – and it’s more disgusting than you could ever imagine.
HAVANA (AP) — Cuba was left reeling Thursday after a fierce Category 3 hurricane ripped across the island, destroying hundreds of homes, knocking out the country’s power grid and damaging other infrastructure.
Massive grizzly bear "The Boss" seemed to have lost his bearings earlier this week.He was spotted by a local nature photographer in the Canmore area, much farther east than he's normally known to frequent.The Boss, officially known as Bear No. 122, was seen Sunday where photographer and biologist Jason Leo Bantle lives in Harvie Heights, a hamlet just northwest of Canmore.Parks Canada said The Boss is in his mid-20s, and the last time he was captured he weighed roughly 450 pounds (about 200 kilo
Wild turkeys are usually deemed docile birds and may seem more elusive than other popular urban wildlife like coyotes or Canada geese.
Drivers will face some wintry weather across parts of Eastern Canada this weekend, with blizzard warnings issued in Quebec's far north, and significant snow threatening Newfoundland into Saturday
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Rafael swirled Friday through the Gulf of Mexico where it was expected to break apart after plowing through Cuba, knocking out the country's power grid and collapsing hundreds of houses.
MADRID (AP) — The catastrophic torrential rains that overflowed rivers and normally dry canals in eastern Spain last week triggered flash floods that submerged entire communities and killed scores of people.
Here’s the latest on Category 3 Hurricane Rafael
A wintery system will pass through Newfoundland Friday night into Saturday brining snow, rain, and wind. Highest snowfall totals will be in the northern peninsula where 10-20cm are possible. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
One of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s resident grizzly bears was the picture of winter joy as he reclined cozily in the snow and caught snowflakes on his tongue on Wednesday, November 6.This adorable video captures Emmet, a 19-year-old grizzly bear, catching snowflakes on his tongue at the zoo in downtown Colorado Springs on Wednesday.“We love snow days at the zoo, and we’re open every day of the year,” the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo said in a press release.According to the zoo, Emmet and his “longtime roommate,” Digger, both came to the zoo in 2007 as young bears. They are not biologically related and were both labeled as “nuisance bears after several negative interactions with humans prior to being removed from the wild,” the zoo said.The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo said nuisance bears often “aren’t as lucky as these two,” and end up euthanized or relocated.Grizzlies are native to the Rocky Mountain region and do not hibernate, instead gaining enough weight “to carry them through the cooler season” along with their fluffy coats, the zoo said.Grizzlies go into torpor, a “hormonal physiological and behavioral change triggered by the changing seasons” that sees the bears slow down, sleep more, and “want to eat, eat, eat,” according to the zoo. Credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo via Storyful
California was lashed by powerful winds Wednesday that fed a fast-moving wildfire, which destroyed dozens of homes and forced thousands of residents to flee as forecasters warned of the potential for “extreme and life-threatening” blazes. (AP Video by Marcio Sanchez and Noah Berger)
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in New Mexico were without power Thursday as the first major winter storm of the season rolled across the northern two-thirds of the state, bringing with it snow and fierce winds that forced schools and government offices to close.
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Wednesday he wants China and Saudi Arabia to contribute money to international efforts to help poorer countries struggling with the worst effects of climate change.Guilbeault will be heading to the annual United Nations climate summit, COP29, in Azerbaijan next week. There, countries are expected to negotiate a new international target to collect the trillions of dollars experts say are needed to mitigate the worst effects of a warming planet.Guilbeaul
Watching a Texas low bring in the potential for heavy rain and snowfall for parts of Ontario this weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Leaving the carcass on a Fife beach was considered the least disruptive option - but some locals have complained.
Snow began accumulating in the New Mexico town of Ruidoso on Thursday morning, November 7, after a winter storm began sweeping across the state on Wednesday.The snowstorm, which was forecast to continue through Friday, had already prompted road closures in northeastern parts of New Mexico on Thursday morning.Weather officials warned people to expect “difficult or impossible travel conditions” and said dense fog would develop Thursday night and Saturday night. Credit: @Designed2Think via Storyful
Toronto's decades-long efforts to revitalize the Don River and protect the city against flooding reached a new milestone Friday. Waterfront Toronto has removed the last pieces of the wall that once separated the mouth of the Don River and Lake Ontario as a next step in a project featuring a new island that could become home to thousands of people. The metre-wide concrete wall, called the North Plug, separated the Don River from the river valley, according to Waterfront Toronto. Its removal means
Urgent evacuations were ongoing in California’s Ventura County overnight into Thursday, November 7, as a fast-moving wildfire, fueled by Santa Ana winds and high temperatures, continued to grow.According to local reports, the Mountain Fire destroyed dozens of homes since it began on Wednesday morning.By early Thursday, the fire burned 14,187 acres and was zero percent contained, according to fire officials.This footage was posted by Sergio Amezcua, who said it was filmed in Santa Paula. Credit: Sergio Amezcua via Storyful