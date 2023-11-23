Mountain goats like to hang out near the snow for a relatable reason

Losing summer snow patches may be hard on mountain goats, according to a new study.

For their paper, researchers looked at animals in Glacier National Park, which has lost 85 per cent of its glaciers since 1850.

Experts already know that cold-adapted animals take advantage of patches of snow that linger through the summer to use as travel corridors, sources of drinking water, zones for cooling off, and places to play.

Don't bug the goats

But it turns out summer snow has another advantage, and one that bug-fearing people can probably relate to. Snow tends to keep pesky insects and their bites away.

The authors initially hypothesized snow patches were necessary for mountain goats because they offer heat relief. Still, respite from insects may be a big reason why they prefer to hang out near the snow year-round.

Insect disturbance is more than just a nuisance: A heavy tick infestation, for example, can kill a moose calf.

We don’t know much about insects' negative effects on mountain goats, but losing the snow patches that provide relief could cause long-term issues.

Header image: File photo courtesy of Canva Pro.