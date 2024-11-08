Mountain Lion Caught on Camera in Rare Dallas-Area Sighting

A resident of Frisco, Texas – part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area – got a surprise after a security camera caught video of a mountain lion prowling around his yard in the early hours of November 1.

The homeowner, Brent Blackwell, reported the incident to authorities on November 4 and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) later confirmed the cat to be a mountain lion.

Speaking to Storyful, Blackwell noted that the mountain lion isn’t the only unexpected animal in the footage. In the bottom right, a rabbit can be seen hiding behind a storage tank. “Must have escaped!” Blackwell said.

In a statement on Thursday, the TPWD asked residents to “report any additional mountain lion sightings to local biologists” but said it was likely the mountain lion was “just passing through” and would not “stay in the area for an extended period of time.”

When local station WFAA published Blackwell’s video, it caught the attention of another man, Brady Smith, who believed he had spotted the same cat on camera six days earlier at the Lake Dallas RV Park, located more than 7 miles west of Blackwell’s home across Lewisville Lake, according to WFAA.

TPWD urban wildlife biologist Rachel Richter inspected the footage from the RV park and concluded that it was likely to be the same mountain lion, WFAA said. “This is the first confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in Denton County” since sightings began being recorded in the 1990s, Richter was quoted as saying. Credit: Brent Blackwell via Storyful