Mountain lion lingers in Auburn family's backyard, kills pet cat

CBC

The first of a handful of new houses has arrived in Inuvik, N.W.T.The Gwich'in Tribal Council (GTC) says it's bringing nine new homes to the community over the next month and a half. Eight more homes are planned for Fort McPherson, and three for Aklavik — all before the end of the year."We are going to need, obviously, some luck barging them into Aklavik. So we're hoping water levels are fine here over the next couple of weeks so that we can make that happen," said Jamie Koe, chief executive off