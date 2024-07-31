Mountain Queen on Netflix review: a spectacular testament to an incredible woman

At one point in Mountain Queen, the documentary film’s subject Lhakpa Sherpa stands midway up Mount Everest, contemplating the view. Going up is hazardous, but staying put might as well be quitting.

Advisors tell her that proceeding towards the summit would be dangerous but Lhakpa decides to continue. Staying in a safe place is not in her nature, she says.

It is one scene that sums up the determination of an incredible woman who, despite facing a lifetime of sexism, poverty and abusive relationships, manages time and again to make it to the top of the mountain. And for Lhakpa, mountains take many forms, both figuratively and literally, as we find out in this fascinating documentary about her life.

We begin in the present day. Lhakpa is in her forties, and the Nepalese woman has – by the time we start – already climbed Everest nine times. It’s a record for a woman, and surely something that puts her on the list of some of the world’s most elite athletes, but she is able to pass unnoticed on the street in her hometown of West Hartford, Connecticut.

Otherwise, her life seems ordinary. She is mother to two teenage daughters, and a son in his twenties. When not caring for her children as a single parent she works at the upmarket Whole Foods, serving well-to-do customers with no clue who she is.

Lhakpa Sherpa takes on Everest once more (Netflix)

But Lhakpa has a wild spirit and feels, understandably, frustrated that her record breaking achievements are not understood by the world, or even her daughters. Hence this documentary, where she seeks refuge in her personal happy place: Everest.

British filmmaker Lucy Walker (who broke new ground with her previous titles The Crash Reel and Waste Land) follows with a camera as Lhakpa sets her sights on a tenth summit, with her daughters along for the ride.

Handily for Netflix producers, there is a lot of archive footage of a young Lhakpa (her first name, we are told, means she was born on Wednesday and all members of her ethnic group have the surname Sherpa). This allows Walker to overlay a contemporary voiceover with older footage to tell Lhakpa’s story, starting with her early struggles for credibility in a country where only boys can go to school.

And what a story it is. No woman had ever made it up Everest and lived to tell the tale, but Lhakpa became the first in 2000. Her feat made her a local heroine and earned her the most backhanded of compliments from her father (”He told me I am a son… he put me on son level”). The sexism kept coming. When she had her son out of wedlock, she was made an outcast by her village. Having been banned from schooling, she did not learn to read or write – and struggled to pursue a career.

(Netflix)

And worse was to come: the meat of the action explores what happened in the years after her first summit, which were largely defined by her relationship with Romanian-American climber Gheorghe Dijmărescu.

Lhakpa went into business with her husband, and the couple had two daughters together, but when they moved to the US, he became a controlling and increasingly violent man.

Walker gets full use out of the talking heads available. Lhakpa’s daughters, and climbing journalist Michael Kodas, who claimed to witness the sometimes despicable actions of Dijmărescu (who has now died), both make their voices heard – though Walker steers clear of painting him as an out-and-out villain. Lhakpa herself does not shy away from any details of her beatings or injury at her husband’s hands, or the emotionally devastating divorce battle that followed.

But at all of her lowest moments she is able to find a resolve to continue. Climbing mountains is, remarkable as it may be, her way of finding peace and moving on. For each one of her struggles she summited Everest. As we find out, she has broken her own world record for the number of climbs by a woman, time and again.

The mountain climbing achievements are perhaps not given their full credit as Walker does not dwell on the challenge, risks, or horrors that can befall those who try and climb Everest.

But this can be forgiven as Mountain Queen is, perhaps unlike Free Solo, The Alpinist or other mountain climbing documentaries, more focused on the personal backdrop than the physical battle. And this feels justified: the strength of Lhakpa’s resolve feels more impressive than any physical achievement.

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa is streaming now on Netflix