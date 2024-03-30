Mountain showers remain while the Valley clears

Storyful

A road was washed away in Canada’s Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday, March 29, after extensive heavy rain fell on the province’s west coast.Footage filmed by resident Gerry Labelle showed the coastal Route 460 completely washed away in Cape St. George. Debris can be seen carried down the hillside into the ocean.Over 100 millimeters of rain fell in Corner Brook over a 48-hour period to March 29, NTV reported. Corner Brook is located approximately 62 miles northeast of Cape St. George.A number of roads in Newfoundland’s west coast were closed due to flash flooding, according to NTV.A “wreckhouse wind warning” was in effect for the region on Saturday, with maximum gusts of up to 100 km/h (62 mph) predicted. Credit: Gerry Labelle via Storyful