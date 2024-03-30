Mountain showers remain while the Valley clears
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at where the rain and snow will linger through the weekend and when sunny skies will bring temps back into the 70s.
More than 20 million people along the West Coast are under flood watches due to a major storm this weekend bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. A flood watch is in effect for much of Southern California through Sunday afternoon, with areas of flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls. This area is in the process of seeing a widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain from San Francisco to San Diego, with up to 6 inches possible in the foothills of Southern California.
April will get off to a wintry start in Central Canada as a messy Colorado low will bring a bout of heavy rain and wet snow through the middle of next week, so hold off on taking your winter tires off
All eyes are on the April 8 solar eclipse, but a slew of changeable weather lies in wait for the rest of the month across Canada
The solar eclipse is less than ten days away and we’re starting to get solid clues about how conditions will shape up along the path of totality on April 8
Tall, heavy buildings on a thin, man-made island can be a recipe for more flooding.
A road was washed away in Canada’s Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday, March 29, after extensive heavy rain fell on the province’s west coast.Footage filmed by resident Gerry Labelle showed the coastal Route 460 completely washed away in Cape St. George. Debris can be seen carried down the hillside into the ocean.Over 100 millimeters of rain fell in Corner Brook over a 48-hour period to March 29, NTV reported. Corner Brook is located approximately 62 miles northeast of Cape St. George.A number of roads in Newfoundland’s west coast were closed due to flash flooding, according to NTV.A “wreckhouse wind warning” was in effect for the region on Saturday, with maximum gusts of up to 100 km/h (62 mph) predicted. Credit: Gerry Labelle via Storyful
April will kick off with a pleasant and noticeable warm-up across Alberta, but don't get to used to it as there will be a quick return of chilly temperatures and a threat of snow late next week
Persistent rainfall and pooling water persist across Atlantic Canada, exacerbating flooding concerns and impacting travel. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network offers insights into the ongoing heavy rain and its implications for the region.
Folks across the Maritimes and Newfoundland have to get through one more foul day before conditions finally clear up throughout the region
FREDERICTON — Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements blanketing most of the Atlantic region. It says "a long episode of rain, at times heavy" is forecast for most of New Brunswick until Saturday morning. A special weather statement says parts of western to central New Brunswick could see up to 15 centimetres of snow by Saturday. The weather agency says southwestern and western Newfoundland including the Great Northern Peninsula and Green Bay — White Bay co
NOAA scientists say a reexamination of weather patterns in December, January and February resembled a classic El Nino with a few exceptions. Notably anomalies were the Pacific Northwest and Northeast, where more moisture was present than is typical during an El Nino pattern.
It does not rain all weekend, but there will be periods of wet weather.
Climate change is making giant heat waves crawl slower across the globe and they are baking more people for a longer time with higher temperatures over larger areas, a new study finds. Since 1979, global heat waves are moving 20% more slowly — meaning more people stay hot longer — and they are happening 67% more often, according to a study in Friday's Science Advances. The study found the highest temperatures in the heat waves are warmer than 40 years ago and the area under a heat dome is larger