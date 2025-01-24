Mountain snow, valley rain finally coming to the southwestern US

A storm set on soaking much of Southern California later this weekend will swing inland and bring the first decent rain and mountain snow to parts of the Southwest in weeks, if not months, before the end of January, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Las Vegas has not had more than a few drops of rain since July 13, with the city currently experiencing its second-longest dry spell in history. At 194 days, as of Friday, it is second only to a stretch of 240 dry days set in 2020. Records date back to 1948.

"The city is likely to have more rain from this storm than any storm since March," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick said. The mid-March storm brought about 0.75 of an inch of rain to McCarran International Airport. The southern Nevada desert city's historical average annual rainfall is 4.21 inches.

Showers will also make their way across the deserts of Southern California and Nevada as well as the arid locations of Arizona and New Mexico early this coming week. Showers are in the offing for Palm Springs, California; Phoenix and Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The same storm will also drag in plenty of cold air. Several inches of snow are forecast to pile up in the mountains of Southern California later this weekend then spread into the mountains of Arizona and New Mexico from Monday to Tuesday.

Enough snow will fall on the higher elevations of Interstate 40 to make for slippery conditions and slow travel. Similar problems are likely along stretches of I-17 and I-25 in the Southwest. The early stages of the storm will bring some snow to Denver for the first part of this weekend.

"It isn't out of the question that parts of the Las Vegas Valley could see some snow mixing in on Monday," Feerick said. The same can occur around Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Tuesday, especially over the heights.

Several inches of snow will pile up in the mountains north of Phoenix, including in the Flagstaff, Arizona, area.

After the storm crosses the mountains in the southwestern U.S. by midweek, it will gain new moisture and energy over the southern Plains. From there, a large swath of snow, wintry mix and rain will develop in New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Heavy snow may extend back across northern and central New Mexico, especially over the southern High Plains and mountains.

For many of the ski resorts in the Southwest, this will be the biggest snowstorm since November. In some areas, it will be the biggest storm of the winter season.

