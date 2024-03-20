Mountain View family continues to recover after January 22 storm
ABC 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu follows up with the Banks family, who were first interviewed on January 22, as they slowly recover from the storm.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer began playing his iconic song “Jack & Diane” before abruptly leaving the stage at the Ohio show.
Sydney Sweeney said in a recent interview with GQ UK that starring in Sony’s “Madame Web” was a “strategic business decision” that more or less paid off despite the film being one of the year’s most infamous box office flops. In Sweeney’s eyes, “Madame Web” got her in the door at Sony Pictures and that’s …
The Friends star said that it was a "really good script" but he didn't feel that he was the right fit for the show.
Watch the exact moment Taylor Swift noticed Travis Kelce in the crowd during her Singapore show.
Hurley defended her decision to perform in a sex scene in her latest movie, "Strictly Confidential," which was directed by her son, Damian Hurley.
An episode of the “Powerful Truth Angels” podcast from earlier this year has resurfaced in recent days for featuring actor Lola Glaudini recounting a story from the set of the movie “Blow,” where Johnny Depp allegedly berated her for laughing during a take. Glaudini, who was in the background of a scene in which Depp …
Karwai Tang/WireImage/GettyPrince Harry and Meghan Markle were quietly demoted on Buckingham Palace’s official website on Monday, with a photo of the couple now sitting at the bottom of a page that lists every member of the royal family—a far cry from their previous spot near the top.The demotion comes more than four years after the couple announced they were stepping down as senior working members of the family and moved to the United States in search of privacy.Instead of having lengthy indivi
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's individual biography pages have been removed from the Royal Family's official website. Get the details…
The hit producer behind Chris Botti's new jazz album opens up in a new interview about how he and McPhee keep their relationship strong
The "Real Time" host accuses the paper of record of lying "by what you omit" The post Bill Maher and John Cleese Say New York Times Is No Longer ‘Reliable’: ‘We’re So F—ked’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
With just 10 days to go until her new album “Act 2: Cowboy Carter” arrives, Beyoncé has revealed that the record came about after she went through an experience where she did “not feel welcomed.” In a lengthy post on Instagram, the singer wrote that the idea for the highly anticipated follow-up to “Renaissance” was …
More than 1,000 Jewish creatives, executives and Hollywood professionals have signed an open letter denouncing Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest” Oscar speech. The list of co-signees provided to Variety Monday morning covers a broad swath of the industry including actors (Debra Messing, Tovah Feldshuh), executives (Gary Barber, Gail Berman), creators (Amy Sherman-Palladino), directors (Eli …
Hollywood star Ewan McGregor has said it was “still necessary” to have an intimacy coordinator for the sex scenes in new drama series “A Gentleman in Moscow,” even though he was performing alongside his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead.
Peterman is "thrilled" she gets to reunite with former costar Reba McEntire on the upcoming NBC sitcom
Yellowstone star Josh Lucas has given an update on the neo-Western drama, revealing the number of episodes he believes will be in the final season.
Sydney Sweeney has confirmed filming on Euphoria season 3 is due to start soon after production was halted last year.
The penultimate episode of series 13 ended on a surprise cliffhanger for Neville Parker, but fans of the BBC crime drama hope it won't mark his exit.
Tallulah Willis is sharing for the first time that she was diagnosed with autism.
"Upstairs neighbors be like omgggg I almost forgot to break my furniture and throw 100 marbles on the ground today." — @amishestrogen
Children feature in many horror films, but is there a way to protect them from the more intensely scary scenes? Apparently so.