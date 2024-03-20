Mountain View family continues to recover after January 22 storm

The Daily Beast

Karwai Tang/WireImage/GettyPrince Harry and Meghan Markle were quietly demoted on Buckingham Palace’s official website on Monday, with a photo of the couple now sitting at the bottom of a page that lists every member of the royal family—a far cry from their previous spot near the top.The demotion comes more than four years after the couple announced they were stepping down as senior working members of the family and moved to the United States in search of privacy.Instead of having lengthy indivi