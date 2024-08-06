Alberta Mounties searching for armed, dangerous suspects

STRATHMORE, Alta. — Alberta RCMP are looking for two armed suspects but no longer believe they are in a rural area east of Calgary.

RCMP say there was a serious police incident near Strathmore.

People in the area were urged to stay inside and lock their doors.

Police now say they are confident the suspects are not in the area.

The shelter-in-place advisory has been lifted.

An emergency alert issued for Wheatland County describing the suspects as extremely dangerous has also been cancelled.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press