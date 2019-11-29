Mourinho happy at Spurs after winning start, sad for Emery

SHOWS:

LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (NOVEMBER 29, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO, ON HIS START AT SPURS, SAYING:

"Obviously the results are important and it's nice to start and to win. We needed these two wins, we needed the points in the Premier League, we need to kill the situation in the Champions League, it's very important for us. But independent of the results, it's also very very important my feelings and day after day my feelings are better. It's not like (when) you arrive and you have a nice impact and then you realise it's not as beautiful as you thought. Yes, it's really really good and I'm very very happy with what the club is giving me."

2. WHITE FLASH

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO, ON SACKING OF UNAI EMERY AT ARSENAL, SAYING:

"It's always sad news. I felt it as a kid when my dad was sacked as a manager, I felt it myself when I have been sacked previously. There is not one single manager that is sacked that I'm happy with. I always feel the Deja Vu situation, so I'm sad for it, but that's life and Unai (Emery) is a fantastic coach, not happy at Arsenal obviously, but a fantastic coach with a proven record. (He'll have) a little bit of a rest, (and) another big club will come for him and his career will be back on track. So, no dramas mi amigo. Keep going and you will get another club."

STORY: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho voiced his content with his new club on Friday (November 29) after a successful week that saw his team grab a first away win after a 10 month drought and securing qualification to the Champions League knockout stages.

The north London club languishes in mid-table following a poor start to the Premier League season and now find themselves nine points adrift of the Champions League positions.

Mourinho had words of encouragement to Unai Emery following the Spaniard's sacking at arch-rivals Arsenal.

"No dramas mi amigo, keep going and you will get another club," he said.