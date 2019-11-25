Mourinho's Spurs prepare for Champions League

SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (NOVEMBER 25, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

STORY: New Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho will be looking to guide his team into the knock-out phase of the Champions League when they take on Olympiacos in their Group B match in London on Tuesday (November 26).

Mourinho had an instant impact in his first game in charge at Tottenham on Saturday (November 21) as they won 3-2 at West Ham in the Premier League and another win on Tuesday, or matching Red Star Belgrade's result against Bayern Munich also on Tuesday, will see last season's beaten finalists progress.

Under previous manager Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs had suffered an embarrassing 2-7 home defeat by Bayern Munich in their second Group B match, before recovering with two comprehensive wins over Red Star to lie second in the group, five points behind Bayern who have already qualified for the next round.

