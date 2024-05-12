Mourne Mountains: Firefighters battle large gorse fire in Hilltown

Firefighters are battling a large gorse fire in the Mourne Mountains.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said eight pumping engines and 64 firefighters were attending the incident on Leitrim Road, Hilltown.

People are being asked to avoid the area completely, and residents have also been told to keep their windows and doors closed while the incident in ongoing.

NIFRS said the operation would be ongoing throughout the day.