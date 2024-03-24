Mourners Gather for Victims of Moscow Concert Venue Attack

Mourners gathered in Kaliningrad, Russia, on Sunday, March 24, with flowers and stuffed animals to pay tribute to those killed in the attack at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall.

Footage published by SOTA Vision shows mourners gathered at Victory Square.

“The region previously announced the cancellation of all sports, cultural and public events,” SOTA wrote.

In a post on Russian social media site VK on Saturday, Moscow regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said 133 bodies had been recovered from the rubble after the attack, and doctors were “fighting for the lives of 107 people.” Credit: SOTA/Natalya Kholmanova via Storyful