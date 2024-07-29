Mourners heckle Israeli ministers at funerals of 12 children killed by Hezbollah rockets

Melanie Swan
·6 min read
A sea of women wearing black, with white scarves, weep and show distress in front of a white-draped coffin sparsely scattered with flowers
The victims belonged to the ethnic minority which speaks Arabic and follows the Druze religion - Menahem Kahana/AFP

Israeli ministers were met with jeers and heckles at the funerals of 12 children killed in a suspected Hezbollah rocket attack on Saturday.

The attack on Saturday evening on a football field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights was the deadliest on Israeli civilians since fighting broke out between Israel and Iranian-backed groups Hamas and Hezbollah in October. It also left dozens of children injured.

Israel and the US pointed the finger at Hezbollah, which has been trading near daily fire with Israeli soldiers since Oct 7, an accusation Hezbollah denies.

On Sunday, thousands of mourners who were at the funeral in northern Israel’s Majdal Shams condemned the arrival of government ministers, whom they had told to stay away.

They accuse them of having long abandoned their community and were only going to the funeral to exploit it for political gain.

Nir Barkat, housing minister, Idit Silman, environmental protection minister, and Bezalel Smotrich, the controversial Right-wing finance minister, were subjected to abuse and jeers as they arrived.

Men carry the white coffins of the children, and a photograph of one victim
The Druze community had asked Israeli ministers not to attend the funerals - Leo Correa/AP

Some shouted at Mr Smotrich, an advocate for war with Lebanon, “leave here”, while also hurling profanities at him.

Before the football pitch was hit on Saturday evening, Hezbollah had announced it had fired rockets at Israeli military sites, but swiftly denied involvement in the attack, saying it had “absolutely nothing to do with the incident, and categorically denies all false allegations in this regard”.

Eleven of the 12 children killed were named by Arabic and Hebrew media on Sunday morning.

The victims were: Alma Ayman Fakher Eldin, 11; Milad Muadad Alsha’ar, 10; Vinees Adham Alsafadi, 11; Iseel Nasha’at Ayoub, 12; Yazan Nayeif Abu Saleh, 12; Johnny Wadeea Ibrahim, 13; Ameer Rabeea Abu Saleh, 16; Naji Taher Alhalabi, 11; Fajer Laith Abu Saleh, 16; Hazem Akram Abu Saleh, 15; and Nathem Fakher Saeb, 16.

The 12th victim was later named as 11-year-old Jifara Ibrahim.

He was initially recorded as missing, after his body was not immediately recovered after the blast. His family’s worst fears were confirmed on Sunday evening following testing of body parts found at the football field.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that the rocket which killed the 12 children was an Iranian-made Falaq-1 with a warhead of over 110 pounds of explosives.

Residents and first responders said the warning siren had sounded too late for the victims to flee.

One witness, who was not identified by name, spoke of gruesome scenes as they started scooping up body parts in the aftermath.

“The children were playing, they came to have fun and enjoy themselves,” the witness told Haaretz.

“I started picking up scattered body parts. Children whose bodies were flung (into the air). The explosion shredded them to pieces.”

A row of ten white coffins is seen from high above, surrounded by men, many wearing traditional Druze hats
The mourners heckled the ministers when they arrived at the funerals - Leo Correa/AP

Prof Salman Zarka, director of Ziv Medical Center in Safed, told Channel 12 that 30 injured children arrived in the immediate aftermath of the attack, 15 of whom were still in hospital as of Sunday evening.

“Sadly, we are used to mass casualty events, but it’s children. It’s a massive tragedy for the area,” added Prof Zarka.

Fahid Safadi, a Masada Regional Council member, said he was at a nearby supermarket when the rocket hit.

“I heard the explosion, everything shook. I stepped outside the supermarket where I was and saw in front of me the horrors. Screaming, crying, people running. An image that will remain with my soul for a lifetime. I don’t expect Israel to react strongly – this is neither Jewish blood nor the blood of the residents of Tel Aviv, ” he told the Walla news site.

Photos from the scene show the pitch in a state of disrepair – blown out, twisted pieces of fence, chunks of torn astroturf, abandoned bicycles and broken scooters.

At the funeral on Sunday afternoon, thousands of mourners packed the town of Majdal Shams as small, plain caskets, draped with white cloth and a few bunches of flowers, were carried through the crowd.

Men were dressed in the community’s traditional white hats with red tops, while women wore shawls and wept. Some carried large photos of the children.

A composite image of the children and teenagers
Eleven of the 12 young people who died in the attack on Saturday - Israeli foreign ministry

“Our community is very close-knit. These children are like the children of everybody in the village,” Fadi Mahmud, 48, said.

As politicians ignored calls for them to stay away, sorrow gave way to anger.

One man wearing a military uniform shouted at Mr Barkat and Mr Silman.

“Now you come here? Ten months you didn’t come!” he said to applause.

The source of their rage was the fear that the tragedy would be exploited for personal and political gain.

Yasser Gadban, chairman of the Forum of Druze and Circassian Authorities, had written to the government saying: “We ask all government representatives, ministers and senior officers, do not come. Due to the sensitivity of the situation, we ask that you not turn a massacre event into a political event. We are requesting a quiet, religious funeral in accordance with Druze custom.”

Top Israeli government officials have drawn flak from families of Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas on Oct 7, as being indifferent to their suffering and the plight of the victims. Protests have been happening almost daily for their return and for Netanyahu to step down.

On Sunday, Yoav Gallant, defence minister, visited the site of the strike and said: “We will hit the enemy hard,” raising fears of a wider Middle East war.

The area next to the pitch is blackened with ashes, a chain-link fence is twisted and destroyed and a child's bicycle lies abandoned
The site of the rocket attack: a football pitch in the Golan Heights - Samir Abdalhade/Anadolu

Mr Smotrich tweeted: “For the deaths of little children, [Hezbollah chief Hassan] Nasrallah should pay with his head,” adding that it is “time for action”. He said: “Lebanon as a whole has to pay the price.”

Iran’s foreign ministry warned Israel against what it called any new adventure in Lebanon.

Hamas’s massacre of 1,200 civilians on Oct 7 and Israel’s vicious response in Gaza has tested the patience and political capital of Israel’s strongest allies, Britain and the US. The Democrat Party, especially, is trying to win back the many voters it has lost due to its support for Israel, ahead of the election in November.

Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, said there was every indication that the rocket that hit a sports field where children were playing football had been fired by Hezbollah and said Washington stood by Israel’s right to defend itself.

But he said the US did not want a further escalation of the conflict.

David Lammy, UK foreign minister, said Hezbollah must cease its attacks on Israel and that Britain was “deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation and destabilisation”.

For the mourners on Sunday, no amount of retribution will ease their pain.

“It’s a Saturday that will be engraved in memory as a low point in humanity, the killing of children. The scenes of horror will never be erased,” said Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, Druze spiritual leader.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Lebanon's foreign minister says don't give Israel 'licence to kill' after deadly football pitch attack

    Lebanon's foreign minister has condemned a rocket attack on a football field in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights – but said it does not give Israel a "licence to kill". Israel and the US have blamed Hezbollah, but the Iranian-backed group has denied it was responsible for the strike which killed 12 children and teenagers and left 20 others wounded. The Israeli military said the rocket fired from Lebanon that slammed into a football field in the town of Majdal Shams - about seven miles south of Lebanon and next to the Syrian border - on Saturday was the deadliest attack on civilians since the Hamas' attack on 7 October.

  • Children and teens among 12 dead in Golan Heights attack that Israel blames on Hezbollah, raising fears of major escalation

    At least 12 people, including children, were killed when multiple rockets hit a village in Israeli-controlled Golan Heights Saturday, Israeli officials said, in an attack that has raised fears of a major escalation in the long-running conflict.

  • Rocket fired from Lebanon kills more than 10 in Golan Heights, says Israeli army

    A rocket fired from Lebanon on Saturday struck a football pitch and killed at least 11 people in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, Israel's army said. The Israeli military said the rocket was fired by the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, which said it had "no connection to this incident". A rocket fired from Lebanon hit a football pitch in an Arab town in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights Saturday, killing 11 youngsters in what the army described as the "deadliest attack on Israeli civilia

  • Focused amid the gunfire, an AP photographer captures another perspective of attack on Trump

    BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Gene Puskar has been with The Associated Press for 45 years. Based in Pittsburgh, his career has spanned a wide range of events including the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island, the Sept. 11 attack that downed Flight 93, Stanley Cups and World Series, many presidential and campaign events and, his favorite, the Little League World Series. Here’s what he had to say about making this extraordinary photo.

  • Harris camp responds to Trump telling Christians they 'don't have to vote again' if he gets elected

    As former President Donald Trump wrapped his nearly 75-minute speech on Friday night, he delivered a final pitch to the Christian conservative crowd, saying if they vote for him on Election Day, they would never be obligated to vote again. "I don't care how, but you have to get out and vote," Trump said at Turning Point Action's Believers Summit in West Palm Beach. The Harris campaign is characterizing Trump's comment that if Christians vote this one time they won't have to do it anymore as a "vow to end democracy."

  • Kamala Harris doesn't scare Republicans, but Mark Kelly absolutely should

    Republicans are giddy about crushing Kamala Harris in November. They need to get a grip. Particularly if she chooses AZ Sen. Mark Kelly as her VP.

  • Kamala Harris’ VP Frontrunner Accused of Sex Harassment Cover-up

    One of the frontrunners to be Kamala Harris’ VP pick has been accused of covering up a sexual harassment scandal and being too insecure to be “second under a woman.”Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, has consistently topped lists of potential running mates for the Democratic nominee-apparent, someone who had previously shown no hint of providing material for Republicans to latch on to.But now a Democrat running to be Pennsylvania’s state treasurer has launched an attack on Go

  • Putin warns the United States of Cold War-style missile crisis

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday warned the United States that if Washington deployed long-range missiles in Germany then Russia would station similar missiles in striking distance of the West. The United States said on July 10 that it would start deploying long-range missiles in Germany from 2026 in preparation for a longer-term deployment that will include SM-6, Tomahawk cruise missiles and developmental hypersonic weapons. In a speech to sailors from Russia, China, Algeria and India to mark Russian navy day in the former imperial capital of St Petersburg, Putin warned the United States that it risked triggering a Cold War-style missile crisis with the move.

  • J.D. Vance Calls Jennifer Aniston ‘Disgusting’ for ‘Cat Ladies’ Clap Back

    J.D. Vance has lashed out at actress Jennifer Aniston, accusing her of a “disgusting” attack for commenting on his description of childless women as “cat ladies.”Donald Trump’s running mate used an appearance on Megyn Kelly’s Sirius XM show on Saturday to offer a defense of the resurfaced 2021 comments from an interview with then-Fox host Tucker Carlson in which he referred to Democratic leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris as “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.

  • Chuck Schumer Trolls Trump With 10-Day Countdown to Dump Vance

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) cast doubt Sunday on J.D. Vance’s long-term viability as Donald Trump’s running mate, pondering whether the former president would dump the Ohio senator entirely.“Donald Trump, I know him, and he's probably sitting and watching the TV, and every day, it comes out Vance has done something more extreme, more weird, more erratic,” Schumer told CBS’ Face the Nation. “Vance seems to be more erratic and more extreme than President Trump. And I'll bet Preside

  • Fact check: Trump revives false claim that he, not Minnesota’s governor, deployed the National Guard to Minneapolis in 2020

    Former President Donald Trump has revived his four-year-old false claim about how he and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz handled the civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

  • Trump has awakened a spirit of hope in people like me | Opinion

    Donald Trump has renewed the faith of forgotten Americans | Letters to the editor

  • ‘Just Plain Weird’: Harris Embraces a New Label for Trump

    Kamala Harris told supporters at a fundraiser Saturday that some of the things that Donald Trump and J.D. Vance "are saying, well, it's just plain weird."

  • Republicans Shrug at Trump Saying His Supporters ‘Won’t Have to Vote Anymore’

    Some in the GOP are totally cool with the former president's hints that he wants to be a dictator

  • When is Trump's 'big boy press conference'? His campaign deflected when I asked.

    Donald Trump is as thin-skinned a politician as America has ever seen. Voters should get a chance to see that and to judge it for themselves.

  • J.D. Vance Told Transgender Friend ‘I Love You’ and ‘I Hate Cops’

    J.D. Vance’s long correspondence with a transgender friend who attended his wedding has been revealed—including how he spoke about hating cops and disparaged Donald Trump and conservative icon Antonin Scalia.Sofia Nelson, a Yale Law School contemporary of Trump’s running mate, revealed how they corresponded by text and email for years until falling out over his support for a ban on gender-affirming medical treatment for minors.The dossier of his emails and texts was revealed by the New York Time

  • What Black voters think about Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and their top priorities

    More than 200,000 people sent in questionnaires.

  • Who was behind the sabotage of France’s railway network? Here’s what we know

    France was gripped by a sequence of coordinated railway attacks on Friday, prompting speculation over the identity of actors who unleashed national travel chaos on the first day of the Paris Olympic Games.

  • Canada's 'shoestring' navy needs drastic changes to buy the new submarine fleet it wants

    Canada's navy wants 12 submarines capable of under-ice patrols in hopes of building one of NATO's largest sub fleets. But the plan faces challenges.

  • Strike in Israeli-controlled Golan Heights kills at least 12 and threatens to spark a wider war

    TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A rocket strike Saturday at a soccer field killed at least 12 children and teens, Israeli authorities said, in the deadliest strike on an Israeli target along the country's northern border since the fighting between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah began. It raised fears of a broader regional war.