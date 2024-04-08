Move aside, spring sunshine: April showers move into southern Ontario

While it appears a lot of folks got their wish for at least fair skies for Monday's solar eclipse, the amicable weather won't be sticking around for long. A rainy pattern is setting up for the rest of the week, making April live up to its showery, changeable reputation.

A ridge of high pressure parked itself over southern Ontario over the weekend, shifting slightly north to also bring clear skies to Quebec and New Brunswick on Monday for the eclipse. Folks across the region were treated to a beautiful weekend of sunny skies and warm temperatures—perfect weather for spending time outdoors.

Unfortunately, it's the sunshine and warm temperatures that have caused some atmospheric instability and may give way to thunderstorms in southern Ontario on Tuesday.

Risk for some thunder on Tuesday

A cold front will sweep into southern Ontario on Tuesday, triggering rain and increasing the risk of isolated thunderstorms. Blustery winds will precede the oncoming system, and there is even a risk for some folks to see small hail from these storms.

southern Ontario thunderstorm risk map April 8 2024

This system will first reach Windsor and the rest of southwestern Ontario on Tuesday afternoon before heading northeast to London later on and into the early evening, possibly interrupting the evening commute. Hamilton and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) won't be seeing any rainfall until after the dinner hour.

Some areas could see heavy rainfall or downpours, increasing the risk for localized power outages before the system moves out of the province Tuesday night.

southern Ontario precipitation forecast Tuesday afternoon April 8 2024

Soggy end to the work week

Unfortunately, the rainy setup doesn't stop on Tuesday. A Texas low is brewing in the south and will make its way up to southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.

southern Ontario Tuesday to Friday rainfall amounts April 8 2024

This low-pressure system will slurp up a stream of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in this prolonged period of rain.

While embedded thunderstorms may be a possibility with this system, the greatest risk will be localized flooding caused by the consistent, and sometimes heavy, rain.

southern Ontario Texas low setup and gulf moisture April 8 2024

Stay with The Weather Network for more forecast information and updates as we continue to monitor your weather in southern Ontario.