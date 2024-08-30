Move to end universal winter fuel payments for pensioners to be extended to NI

A move to end the winter fuel allowance for all pensioners is to be extended to Northern Ireland, Stormont’s Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has confirmed.

Mr Lyons said he “strongly disagreed” with the move by the Labour Government but said there was “no additional resource” which would allow the region to diverge from the UK decision.

Meanwhile, the Stormont Executive has written to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer raising concern that the change will have a “negative impact on a significant number of people of pension age in Northern Ireland”.

Labour has said that the policy will stop winter fuel payments for people in England and Wales who are not in receipt of Pension Credit or other means-tested benefits.

Mr Lyons has now confirmed that the change will also apply to Northern Ireland.

He said: “On 29 July 2024 the Chancellor of the Exchequer announced that entitlement to Winter Fuel Payments in England and Wales would be restricted to those people receiving Pension Credit or other means-tested benefits only. I strongly disagree with this decision.

“The estimated additional cost to the block grant of maintaining universal entitlement to a winter fuel payment in Northern Ireland for winter 2024/25 is £44.3 million, and this does not include any additional delivery or staffing costs.

“Regrettably, there is no additional resource available in the budget to allow us to diverge from the UK Government decision without significantly cutting other public services.

“I have made clear to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions my total opposition to this decision and outlined the detrimental impact it will have on many people in Northern Ireland.

“I am committed to ensuring that people can access all the support to which they are entitled and would encourage anyone affected by these changes to check their benefit entitlement.”

Stormont ministers have written to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer about changes to winter fuel payments (Justin Tallis/PA)

Meanwhile, all of the Stormont ministers have written collectively to the Prime Minister on the issue. The letter, seen by the PA news agency, states that ministers “convey our collective concern at your Government’s intended changes to the Winter Fuel Payments Scheme.”

It goes on to say that the decision “will have a direct and negative impact on a significant number of people of pension age in Northern Ireland who are already struggling with the consequences of the rise in the cost of living”.