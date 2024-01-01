New Move Over Law takes effect across Florida

CBC

Travel back in time, and Banff residents were making housing work for them by building backyard cabins — even if they weren't legal — for workers and tourists. Today, Ottawa is looking for such creative solutions and more as it challenges municipalities to come up with ways to tackle the country's housing crisis — and Banff's plans might bring back that now lost gentle density as part of the fix. The municipality sits on a fixed land base, with no space for suburbs to sprawl, and the development