'Move on' period for refugees doubled to 56 days in major homelessness victory for London Standard

The Government has listened to charities, local authorities and The London Standard and has agreed to double the “move on” period imposed on newly recognised refugees from 28 days to 56 days, addressing one of the major causes of rising homelessness among refugees.

The dramatic change, which the Home Office has said will come into force from Monday for a trial period of at least six months, marks a major victory for the Standard’s A Place to Call Home winter appeal in support of refugees and people experiencing homelessness, after we became the first national newspaper to campaign for this change in Home Office policy.

The 28-day move-on period was first introduced as part of Government regulations in 2002, making this the first softening of this policy in 22 years.

Refugee charity bosses welcomed the Home Office letter announcing the change calling it “a real victory”, “a much-needed change in policy” and “a genuinely positive step that will make a difference to the lives of refugees” in the UK.

Last month the Standard reported how newly recognised refugees are the fastest rising sub-group of homeless people, with local authorities in England reporting a massive 253 per cent rise in refugee households requiring homelessness support after being “moved on” from Home Office accommodation.

This situation in which refugees have been given 28-days-notice to leave asylum accommodation – officially known as the “Move On period” – has been out of sync with the 56 days within which Local Authorities help them find an alternative.

It has led to calls for the move on period to be doubled, bringing it in line with the 56 days mandated by the Homelessness Reduction Act for all other vulnerable members of society.

Now the Government has listened to a change that, as we reported, makes economic, moral and common sense, with estimated net annual benefits to the UK economy of around £7 million, according to the London School of Economics and British Red Cross.

Enver Solomon (PA Archive)

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: “It is a real victory for the Evening Standard’s powerful campaign and the charities backing it that the government is putting in place a pilot to give refugees more time to move on with their lives.

“We know it is a genuinely positive step that will make a difference to the lives of the refugees we work with. For too long they have been at risk of becoming homeless at exactly the point the Government grants them safety.

“Extending the time refugees have to move on should give men, women and children who have lost everything more of a breathing space to find accommodation and work as they rebuild their lives and contribute to our communities.”

Lauren Scott, chief executive officer of Refugees at Home, said: “Extending the move-on period to 56 days is a welcome step in the right direction.

“The previous policy giving refugees just 28 days to find their feet in a new country was unworkable and has left many people on the streets.

“The ongoing campaigning from charities, journalists, and refugees has no doubt played a huge part in this much-needed change.

“By doubling the move-on period to be in line with the homelessness support provided by local authorities, refugees now have more time to find the safety and stability they deserve.”

The letter from the Home Office to stakeholders notes that the pilot will be independently evaluated “to explore delivery and value for money and gather stakeholder perceptions on effectiveness”. Interim results will be available in late March.

St Mungo’s charity for the homeless said the Government’s 28-day policy had “needlessly added to the homelessness crisis on our streets”. Earlier this week we reported how four other charities – Refugees at Home, Homeless Link, NACCOM and the Helen Bamber Foundation – had supported our campaign that was already backed by the Refugee Council.

Rick Henderson, CEO at Homeless Link, the membership body for frontline homelessness services, had said: “We fully support the Standard’s campaign to extend the move-on period to 56 days because this would bring the asylum system in line with Local Authority homelessness support.”

Caron Boulghassoul, chair of trustees of NACCOM (The No Accommodation Network), had said: “In London during 2023 – 2024, our members accommodated 527 migrants experiencing homelessness – a staggering 309 per cent increase on the previous year. It is clear that having just 28 days to move on from asylum accommodation pushes many people into homelessness. We welcome this campaign to double the move on period.”

Zoe Dexter, housing and welfare manager at the Helen Bamber Foundation, said the policy had caused “a refugee homelessness crisis in the UK”.

She added: “Receiving one’s asylum status ought to be a time of happiness and relief but many refugees face the dreadful prospects of being homeless or living in insecure housing.”

The letter from the Home Office marks a major departure from the previous Government which refused to listen to the pain the 28-day move-on period was causing to refugees and the needless chaos it was bringing to charities and local authorities who were left to pick up the pieces of the failed regulations.

So far, our A Place to Call Home winter appeal, in partnership with Comic Relief, has raised over £1.6 million to fund charities that support refugees and people experiencing homelessness.

The Standard has also campaigned for the Government to allow asylum seekers the right to work after six months rather than the current 12 months, bringing the UK into line with other European countries and giving asylum seekers the means to support themselves and reducing the economic burden on the state. We will continue to pressure the Government to change this pernicious Home Office policy as well.

