'I like to move it': Zebras escape trailer, gallop on Washington highway: Watch video

Drivers in Washington state were in for a surprise when they spotted a group of zebras, possibly inspired their friend Marty from "Madagascar," galloping on the highway.

Washington State Patrol, in an email to USA TODAY, said that four zebras were on their way to Montana, when the driver of their trailer stopped off an exit to secure the trailer that had reportedly become unsecure. The four ‒ which included two adult mares, one stallion and one filly ‒ saw it as an opportunity and escaped from the trailer, running amok on the highway.

While officials and passersby were able to corral three of the zebras, a fourth, the stallion, continues to remain loose, the spokesperson said Monday morning.

#Update. 2 Zebraa back in their trailer, baby Zebra corralled. One still outstanding. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 28, 2024

No injuries reported

Cameron Satterfield, a spokesperson of the Regional Animal Services of King County, confirmed the same, adding that the three zebras who were corralled were returned to their owner, while the fourth remains at large.

Satterfield said that a "nearby good Samaritan with a horse pasture was able to help corral the zebras."

"The zebras' owner was able to bring their trailer to the pasture to pick up the three that were captured and make sure they were secured," Satterfield said via email. "No people were injured in the incident, and the three animals that were re-captured seem to be in good condition as well with no injuries."

An investigation report viewed by USA TODAY showed that the incident took place shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday. The owner of the four zebras, Kristine Keltgen was driving them from Winlock, Washington to Anaconda, Montana when she noticed the trailer's "floor mat flapping and dragging." As Keltgen stopped and opened the door of the trailer to adjust the mat, the zebras rushed out of the trailer and onto the roadway.

Video footage from the incident, captured by passersby, shows the zebras trotting on the highway among cars and munching on grass before making their way to the backyard of a house near the highway.

'They're in my yard'

Whitney Blomquist, who lives at the house, where the zebras wound up, told KOLOTV that she was shocked to see the zebras in her backyard.

“I called someone and was like, ‘Um, so I found the missing zebras. They’re in my yard," Blomquist said. "Uh, you know, not sure what to do.'"

Blomquist told KOMO News that her security cameras have caught bears multiple times, but spotting the zebras was a first.

“I've had plenty of bears in my yard, but this was a new one, for sure," Blomquist said.

The four zebras, of which 2 were adult mares, 1 a stallion and one a filly, running on a highway in Washington.

One of the drivers on the highway Dan Barnett told KOLO TV that several cars on the off-ramp pulled over by the guardrail to contain the zebras and prevent them from escaping onto the interstate where they could be hit by speeding vehicles.

Authorities have requested anyone who spots the 4th zebra to call RASKC at 206-296-7387 or law enforcement at 911. Meanwhile, the other 3 continue to be transported back to Montana, according to the investigation report.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zebras run wild by interstate in Washington after escape: Watch video