Movie actor Mark Williams gets back into character as Father Brown

Mark Williams has a holy smoke before donning his cassock for his role as charismatic clergyman sleuth Father Brown. The star is currently filming the 12th series of the BBC crime drama in Worcester. A plethora of fan favourites are also returning for the new series which is expected to land on BBC One and BBC iPlayer early next year. They include Strictly winner Tom Chambers as Chief Inspector Sullivan, Claudie Blakley as Mrs Devine, Ruby-May Martinwood as Brenda and John Burton as Sergeant Goodfellow. Mark, who turns 66 in August, was snapped today (Wed) enjoying a crafty cigarette during a break in filming.