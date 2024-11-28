Movie enthusiasts of all ages flock to Kansas City movie theaters to watch Wicked, Moana 2
Movie enthusiasts of all ages flocked to Kansas City movie theaters to watch Wicked and Moana 2
Movie enthusiasts of all ages flocked to Kansas City movie theaters to watch Wicked and Moana 2
Videos of women on nights out, revealed in a BBC North West investigation, gained millions of views.
Singer Rod Stewart received an inundation of supportive messages on Monday as he shared a major announcement. Take a look here...
The magazine ranked Swift ahead of Rihanna, Drake, Lady Gaga and Britney Spears, but behind one mystery singer.
In a sneak peek of the show's season 3, the influencer whispered the NFL star's name to another contestant wondering who she dated in the spotlight
Subtlety has left the chat.
"I used to date, and you'd look across the table at the guy and you'd think, 'Okay, I wonder if we're gonna end up in bed together,' and now I look across the table and I just think: when am I gonna have to change this guy's diapers?" Hatcher joked
The 'Parks and Recreation' star stripped down to grace the cover of 'V Magazine'
Things are never quiet in Prince William's life – although that now appears to be down to Prince Louis' incredibly noisy new hobby!
Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton reportedly have a tense relationship and Her Majesty doesn't want to give up being Queen.
The couple welcomed son Jack Blues in August, and celebrated their six-year anniversary in September
The meltdowns I have when I hit my head on my kitchen cabinets are truly like no other.
Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson's mother Goldie Hawn has been in a relationship with Kurt Russell since 1983
Here's what Prince William's stepbrother Tom Parker-Bowles has said about royal family Christmas plans amid their latest drama.
Two words: Whitney Houston.
“I thought maybe a couple hundred, 2,000 people at most would see it,” Luke Marcelle tells PEOPLE — but the opposite happened
The 40-year-old Marvel actress has been married to Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost, 42, since 2020 and they share a three-year-old son named Cosmo. Appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, the Lost In Translation star described her husband as "kind, hilarious and loving" - and added, "He's also got his naughty side, you know. That's why he keeps it interesting." When show host Mark Consuelos referenced that Jost bought a Staten Island ferry in 2022, allegedly while stoned…
Armie Hammer is “trying to be at peace” navigating the fallout from allegations of sexual and physical abuse, sources tell PEOPLE
‘Wicked’ premiered in theaters on November 22
Disney made $4.5 billion from "Pirates of the Caribbean" at the box office, but Keira Knightley said the films occupied a "very confused place in my head."
Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie and his glamorous mum Dara Huang have been enjoying early Christmas celebrations in London. See photos.