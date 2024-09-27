Movie filming in the metro

Latest Stories
- Country Living
Why 'AGT' Season 19 Winner Richard Goodall Won't Win the $1 Million Prize
Richard Goodall is the winner of 'AGT' season 19. But there is a complicated reason why the former janitor won't receive the total $1 million prize.
- People
Jennifer Aniston Settles Debate About the Real Color of Her Iconic “Friends” Dress: 'For the Record...'
The actress took to Instagram to settle a fan debate on the heels of the 30th anniversary of the beloved sitcom
- Cosmo
Julia Fox goes naked, wearing nothing but an XXL hair bra
Julia Fox's hairstylist shares behind-the-scenes photos from her Flaunt magazine shoot. The actor appears naked with nothing but her XXL hair covering her up.
- The Hill
Amanpour: Melania Trump’s ‘mainstream media’ remark is ‘dangerous’
CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour is chastising former first lady Melania Trump over comments she made attacking the mainstream media in a recent interview. “Mrs Trump is mistaken, political violence is not the fault of the ‘mainstream media’ and I wish she would take back this false and dangerous accusation,” Amanpour wrote in a social media…
- Hello!
Inside Dame Maggie Smith's bond with close family – from famous sons to five adorable grandchildren
Dame Maggie Smith sadly passed away on 27 September and the legendary actress leaves behind her two children, both of whom followed in their mum's footsteps and became actors
- WWD
Pamela Anderson Favors Functional Florals in CH Carolina Herrera Dress With Side Pockets for the ‘The Last Showgirl’ Photo Call at San Sebastián Film Festival
Anderson stars in the Gia Coppola-directed movie.
- People
Gigi Hadid Stumbles in Skintight Duct Tape Dress on Vetements Runway, Rebounds Like a Pro
The model had a minor catwalk mishap during the Paris Fashion Week show
- Hello!
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz make rare public outing after heartbreaking news
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz appeared in high spirits on Wednesday as they stepped out in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week. See glamorous photos...
- TVLine.com
Daytime TV’s Big Moves: What’s New, What’s Changing and What’s Cancelled
TVLine is taking stock of every major daytime TV shake-up this fall (and beyond). From The View’s fancy new digs to Wheel of Fortune’s shiny new host, viewers can expect quite a bit of change come in the final months of 2024. That includes the debuts of Flip Side (hosted by Family Matters favorite Jaleel …
- People
“90 Day Fiancé”: Loren Awkwardly Confesses to Faith That They 'Can't Kiss' Because of His STD (Exclusive)
"We just had this amazing time together. Things are finally starting to get romantic, but now I have to tell her this terrible news," Loren reveals in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek
- Variety
Behind the Jane’s Addiction Blow-Up: Perry Farrell Punched Dave Navarro in the Face Backstage After Concert Scuffle, Says Band’s Guitar Tech
For alarmed Jane’s Addiction fans who’ve been wondering what was really going on before, during and after the fateful Boston concert that saw the veteran group effectively break up mid-song, more details are emerging. The latest revelations include the allegation that Perry Farrell took yet another swing at Dave Navarro after all the band members …
- Glamour
Hailey and Justin Bieber Have Their First Public Outing Since Welcoming Baby Jack Blues
Sushi time at last.
- Teen Vogue
Camila Cabello Is Officially Entering Her Risqué Fashion Era with Rabanne
First up: no top, just a bag.
- People
Miranda Lambert Wows in Daringly Low-Cut Dress Alongside Brendan McLoughlin at 2024 People's Choice Country Awards
Lambert is nominated for two awards at the PCCAs, and is set to receive the evening's country icon award
- People
Savannah Guthrie Cries Off Fake Eyelashes as Hoda Kotb Announces “Today” Departure: 'You Are Our Sunshine'
Kotb announced that she will be leaving the 'Today' show after 17 years in a chat with her co-hosts on Thursday, Sept. 26
- Hello!
Princess Kate just wore a beanie hat for the first time - and now we want one
In Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton's book, a new Middleton family picture can be seen and in it, Prince William's wife is wearing a beanie hat on a walk with her mother Carole, her dad Michael sister Pippa and James. The Princess of Wales has never worn this style of hat publicly before.
- BuzzFeed
"What An Incredible Waste Of Money": People Are Revealing The Common Social Norms They Secretly Find Ridiculous, And I Agree With A Lot Of These
"It feels like a missed opportunity to connect on a deeper level."
- People
Giada De Laurentiis Shows Off Her Daughter Jade, 16, Singing in Her Band — Watch
The Food Network alum shared a post documenting her summer with daughter Jade
- BuzzFeed
19 People Who Accidentally Said The WRONG Thing At The WRONG Freaking Time
"My friend who’s blind was trying to find someone in a crowd, and I was guiding her. I didn’t know the person, so I asked, 'What does she look like?' My friend immediately laughed at me."
- HuffPost
Samuel L. Jackson Says It Cost 'A Bunch' To Get His Iconic Line In This '00s Film
The actor insisted on delivering a particular profane word despite the initial vision for the action thriller.