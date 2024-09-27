Movie Revisits the Disturbing True Story of Man Who Impregnated His Daughter, Then Killed Her and Their Baby

‘Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story’ premieres Oct. 19 at 8/7c on Lifetime, and PEOPLE has the first look at the trailer

A&E Lifetime Jackie Cruz as Alyssa and Matthew MacCaull as Steven in Lifetime's 'Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story'

The disturbing true story of a North Carolina man who impregnated his biological daughter and then killed her, her adoptive father and his own infant son in a triple-murder-suicide is being adapted into a new Lifetime movie.

In Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story, premiering Oct. 19 at 8/7c on Lifetime, viewers will follow the lives of Alyssa (Jackie Cruz) and her ex-husband Steven (Matthew MacCaull), who starts to have an affair with his biological daughter when she comes back into their lives after living with adoptive parents for her first 18 years.

"After an instant connection when they reunite, Steven convinces Katie (Matreya Scarrwener) to move in with him, Alyssa and their two young daughters," the trailer's description reads.

"Steven then starts neglecting the rest of the family and Alyssa finally has enough and moves out. When Alyssa discovers that Katie and Steven are having an affair and expecting, she confronts them and tries to convince Katie of Steven’s abusive past. Katie refuses to listen until it’s too late."

A&E Lifetime Matreya Scarrwener as Katie in Lifetime's 'Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story'

The film, directed and executive produced by Elisabeth Rohm, mimics the real life story of Steven Pladl, who was arrested in January 2018 for impregnating his biological daughter, Katie Pladl, whom he and his ex-wife placed for adoption when she was a baby. They had reunited two years earlier.

Wake County Sheriff's Office Steven Pladl and Katie Pladl

Related: Incest Suspect Accused of Impregnating Daughter Kills Her and Their Infant Son in Murder-Suicide

Katie and Steven illegally married in July 2017 and in September welcomed a baby boy before moving to North Carolina, per CBS News, where they lived publicly as husband and wife. Katie and Steven were released on bond in February 2017 shortly after their arrests on incest charges.



But the events that followed were even worse.

Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story premieres Oct. 19 at 8/7c on Lifetime.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.



