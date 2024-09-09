New on Netflix in September as streaming service adds ‘best movie’ of 2024

With autumn around the corner, Netflix is about to unleash a selection of movies and TV shows to keep you on your sofa.

Among the releases in September are comedy-drama film His Three Daughters, starring Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen, the eighth outing for Selling Sunset and a brand new series of US reality show The Circle.

There will also be the conclusion of Emily in Paris and a new season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology show Monster.

While the first series, released in 2022, focused on Jeffrey Dahmer, new episodes will tell the story of brothers, Erik and Lyle Menendez, who were convicted of the murders of their parents in 1996.

Another title being released – on 6 September – is Rebel Ridge, a film being branded the best film of the year so far. Directed by Jeremy Saulnier (Blue Ruin, Green Room), the film, starring Aaron Pierre, follows a former Marine who confronts corruption in a small town when local law enforcement unjustly seizes the bag of cash he needs to post his cousin's bail.

Ater seeing the film, critic Jesse Hessenger suggested the film should get a cinema release as “people should be able to see one of the year’s best movies on the big screen“, while The Hollywood Reporter’s Brian Davids wrote: “Rebel Ridge‘ is one of my favourite films of the year, and Aaron Pierre is a full-sized movie star.”

The Independent has compiled the full list of every movie and TV show being added to Netflix in both the UK and US below – with help from What’s on Netflix. Find the rundown of everything being removed this month here.

‘Rebel Ridge’ on Netflix starring Aaron Pierre (Netflix)

ORIGINAL TITLES

Movies

6 September

Disco, Ibiza, Locomía – UK/US

Rebel Ridge – UK/US

11 September

Boxer – UK/US

Technoboys – UK/US

13 September

Officer Black Belt – UK/US

Sector 36 – UK/US

Uglies – UK/US

20 September

His Three Daughters – UK/US

‘His Three Daughters’ (Netflix)

25 September

Divorce – UK/US

26 September

Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell – UK/US

A True Gentleman – UK/US

27 September

Lisabi: The Uprising – UK/US

Rez Ball – UK/US

TV

2 September

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef (LIVE) – UK/US

3 September

Last One Standing season three – UK/US

4 September

Outlast season two – UK/US

5 September

The Perfect Couple – UK/US

6 September

Selling Sunset season eight – UK/US

‘Selling Sunset’ (Netflix)

9 September

Hot Wheels Let’s Race season two – UK/US

10 September

Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father – UK/US

11 September

The Circle episodes one to four – UK/US

12 September

Billionaire Island season one – UK/US

Emily in Paris season four – part two – UK/US

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter – UK/US

Midnight at the Pera Palace season two – UK/US

‘Emily in Paris’ is drawing to a close on Netflix in September (AP)

14 September

Timelesz Audition Project season one (new episodes on Saturdays) – UK/US

16 September

Cocomelon season 11 – UK/US

17 September

Culinary Class Wars – UK/US

Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry – UK/US

18 September

The Circle episodes five to eight – UK/US

Enviou – UK/US

19 September

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story season two – UK/US

The Queen of Villains – UK/US

Twilight of the Gods – UK/US

'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' (Netflix)

20 September

Blood Legacy – UK/US

KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty – UK/US

24 September

Penelope – UK/US

25 September

The Circle episodes nine to 12 – UK/US

26 September

Everything Calls for Salvation season two – UK/US

Nobody Wants This – UK/US

27 September

We Were Kings – UK/US

Documentary

3 September

Untold: Hope Solo vs US Soccer – UK/US

5 September

Apollo 13: Survival – UK/US

Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas – UK/US

12 September

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall – UK/US

18 September

What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates – UK/US

25 September

Jailbreak: Love on the Run – UK/US

27 September

Will & Harper – UK/US

Will Ferrell and Harper Steele in ‘Will & Harper’ (Netflix)

Comedy

3 September

Phil Wang: Wang In There Baby! – UK/US

10 September

Ahir Shah: Ends – UK/US

17 September

Deon Cole: OK, Mister – UK/US

LICENCED TITLES

Movies

1 September

Aloha – US

Along Came Polly – US

Blue Giant – US

Diary of a Mad Black Woman – US

Dragnet – US

The Expendables – US

The Expendables 2 – US

The Expendables 3 – US

Fast Times at Ridgemont High – US

Field of Dreams – US

5 Centimetres Per Second – US

Jaws – US

Jaws 2 – US

Jaws 3 – US

‘Jaws’ (Universal Pictures)

Legends of the Fall – US

Magic Mike – US

Midnight Run – US

Paul Blart: Mall Cop – US

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 – US

Sonic the Hedgehog – US

Stand by Me – US

300 – US

3:10 to Yuma – US

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit – US

5 September

I Used to Be Funny – US

7 September

Edge of Tomorrow – US

‘Edge of Tomorrow’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

11 September

Butterfly – UK

15 September

White Nanny Black Child – UK

16 September

Entourage – US

Grave of the Fireflies – UK/US

Grave Torture – UK

‘Grave of the Fireflies’ (Studio Ghibli)

18 September

The Children Act – UK

Memory (2022) – UK

20 September

Armageddon Time – UK

This Time Next Year – UK

21 September

Strawman – UK

TV

1 September

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED – UK

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny – UK

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM – UK

Wipeout– UK

2 September

Call the Midwifeseries 13 – US

The Hughleys – US

7 September

Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist

15 September

Ancient Aliens season eight

Heels – US

Intervention season 23

16 September

30 for 30: Catholics vs Convicts

30 for 30: Pony Excess

30 for 30: Rand University

30 for 30: The U

30 for 30: The U part two

20 September

The Resident – UK

23 September

Batwheels – UK