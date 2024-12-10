Mozambique violence fuelled by historical grievances and civil war politics

A protester throws a stone towards an armoured vehicle as protesters clash with Mozambican riot police in Maputo on 27 November, 2024.

Ongoing protests in Mozambique have highlighted deep-rooted political discontent following October's controversial elections and a long history of grievances since the country gained independence in 1975.

Mozambique is currently embroiled in a wave of violence that has resulted in upto 90 deaths and thousands more injured during protests that have sewpt across the nation.

The riots erupted in major cities – such as Maputo, Nampula, and Zambezia – amid allegations of electoral fraud after the 9 October presidential election, in which the ruling Frelimo party's candidate, Daniel Chapo, was declared the winner.

Frustration boiled over into street violence, reportedly incited by opposition Renamo leader Venancio Mondlane, who was defeated in the elections and is now calling for the continued mobilisation of national protests until at least Wednesday 11 December.

In the Matola suburb of the capital Maputo, protests intensified after a 13-year-old boy was shot dead by a plainclothes police officer, further escalating the violence.

According to police spokesperson Orlando Mudumane, the unrest reached new heights when demonstrators – armed with stones, knives, and machetes – clashed violently with law enforcement officers.

The latest incidents of violence mark some of the most severe demonstrations since Mozambique adopted multiparty democracy in 1990.

The protests are rooted in deep-seated political discontent within the country.



