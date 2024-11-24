MP behind assisted dying bill says she has 'no doubts' - as she rejects minister's 'slippery slope' claim

The Labour MP behind the assisted dying bill said she has "no doubts" about its safeguards after a minister warned it would lead to a "slippery slope" of "death on demand".

Kim Leadbeater told Sky's Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips that she has "huge respect" for Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood, but that she doesn't agree with her opinion.

In a strongly worded intervention ahead of Friday's House of Commons vote, Ms Mahmood said the state should "never offer death as a service".

She said she was "profoundly concerned" by the legislation, not just for religious reasons, which she has previously expressed, but because it could create a "slippery slope towards death on demand".

Asked about the criticism, Ms Leadbeater said: "I have got a huge amount of respect for Shabana. She's a very good colleague and a good friend.

"In terms of the concept of a slippery slope, the title of the bill is very, very clear.

"It is called the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. It cannot include anybody other than people who are terminally ill, with a number of months of their life left to live. It very clearly states that the bill will not cover anybody else other than people in that category."

Ms Leadbeater's bill proposes legalising assisted dying for people with six months left to live, on the approval of two doctors and a High Court judge.

She wants people who are in immense pain to be given a choice to end their lives, and has included a provision in the legislation to make coercion a criminal offence.

The matter will be debated for the first time in almost 10 years on Friday, with MPs given a free vote, meaning they can side with their conscience and not party lines.

As a result, the government is meant to remain neutral, so the intervention of cabinet ministers has provoked some criticism from within party ranks.

Labour peer Charlie Falconer told Sky News Ms Mahmood's remarks were "completely wrong" and suggested she was seeking to impose her religious beliefs on other people.

Read more:

Mum diagnosed with cancer tells of the day her life changed ahead of assisted dying vote

Why is assisted dying so controversial and where is it legal?

Asked about his comments, Ms Leadbeater said it was important to remain "respectful and compassionate throughout the debate" and "for the main part, that has been the case".

She added: "The point about religion does come into this debate, we have to be honest about that. There are people who would never support a change in the law because of their religious beliefs."

Ms Leadbeater went on to say she had "no doubts whatsoever" about the bill, which has also been objected by the likes of Health Secretary Wes Streeting and former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown.

Asked if she has ever worried about people who don't want to die taking their own lives because of the legislation, Ms Leadbeater said: "No, I don't have any doubts whatsoever. I wouldn't have put the bill forward if I did.

"The safeguards in this bill will be the most robust in the world, and the layers and layers of safeguarding within the bill will make coercion a criminal offence."