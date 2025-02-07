MP’s brother organised pro-Palestine protest during Oct 7 massacre

Ismail Patel is the founder and chairman of the Friends of al-Aqsa which helped organise the demonstration - Mark Kerrison/Alamy

A campaign group run by the brother of a pro-Palestinian MP helped organise a march through London that was planned as the Oct 7 massacre was taking place, The Telegraph can reveal.

Ismail Patel, whose brother is Shockat Adam, an independent MP for Leicester South, is the founder and chairman of the Friends of al-Aqsa (FOA) organisation.

Mr Adam does not use his last name, Patel.

FOA’s logo featured on a poster promoting the march – which took place on Oct 14 2023.

The poster, which was shared online, also featured the logos of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and Stop the War.

Mr Patel, a Leicester-based optician, allegedly met Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’s former political leader, in Gaza in 2012 and was pictured with him.

On Monday Oct 9 the FOA were among other groups who organised a demonstration outside the Israeli embassy in central London – just 48 hours after Hamas had launched its attack on Israel.

Videos of the protest, shared by Sky News, showed a celebratory atmosphere where activists danced and climbed lamp-posts carrying Palestinian flags.

A poster for the protest at the Israeli embassy in London on Monday Oct 9

In November 2023, The Telegraph revealed that the FOA were among several groups organising pro-Palestinian Armistice Day protests.

On Thursday, it emerged that the PSC had notified the Metropolitan Police that they planned to hold a protest while the Oct 7 attack was ongoing.

At 12.50pm on the day of the terror attack, a PSC organiser told police over the phone that the group planned to march through London on the following Saturday a freedom of information request published on the force’s website revealed.

It is unknown who submitted the request.

Shockat Adam (standing), independent MP for Leicester South, is the brother of Ismail Patel - House of Commons/Reuters

By the time the PSC spoke to the police, Hamas fighters had taken hostages and killed hundreds of Israelis across towns and villages next to the Gaza Strip.

Videos had also circulated on social media, showing terrorists taking Israeli civilians to Gaza on motorbikes.

The attack continued until Oct 9, when the Israel Defense Forces said they had reasserted control over the villages infiltrated by Hamas.

On the day of the attack, the Manchester branch of the PSC praised the massacre as a “heroic move”.

The statement, which has since been deleted, said: “The brave fighters gave us all a glimpse of a liberated Palestine as they took hold over entire Israeli settlements, leaving the Israeli system surprised and paralysed, and shattering its illusions that the Palestinians can be pacified while imprisoned.”

The PSC defended the timing of its decision to plan the march, pointing to the fact that on the morning of Oct 7, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, declared that the country was at war in a post on X.

A PSC spokesman said: “It is entirely appropriate, therefore, that PSC would call for a protest that would seek an immediate ceasefire and call for the root causes of Israeli occupation and apartheid to be addressed.”

The Friends of al-Aqsa’s logo featured on a poster promoting a march which took place on Oct 14 2023

The revelations have caused outcry among members of the Jewish community.

Writing in the Jewish News, Daniel Sugarman, director of public affairs for the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said: “There is something diabolical about hearing that Palestinian terrorist groups are in the process of carrying out mass murder and your first reaction – even as the massacre is unfolding – is to begin planning a mass pro-Palestinian demonstration on the streets of London.”

Alex Hearn, director of Labour Against Anti-semitism (LAAS), said: “We can only wonder why the Palestine Solidarity Campaign was so quick to mark Hamas’s October 7th massacre and kidnapping of families by organising a march that same day. Equally we can only speculate as to who their “solidarity” was actually for.

“It was surely not for the victims of Hamas, or for the Palestinians suffering under the brutal rule of Hamas who would go on to be used as human shields.”

Mr Patel and Mr Adam were contacted for comment.