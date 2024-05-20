MP calls for compensation over parasite outbreak

Conservative MP Anthony Mangnall said he would support local businesses in their quest to get compensation from the water company [BBC]

A Devon MP is calling for a water company to compensate what its customers "deserve" following the parasite outbreak in Devon.

South West Water (SWW) said compensation was increased to £215 for customers still subjected to boil water advice in Brixham on Sunday.

Conservative MP Anthony Mangnall, whose Totnes constituency covers Brixham, said the company was looking at compensation on a "case by case basis" for local businesses following an outbreak of cryptosporidium.

"I am absolutely determined to see SWW pay Brixham town's businesses, the community and residents the money it deserves for this disastrous week," said Mr Mangnall.

'Resilient'

"I have been leafleting in the town to give businesses the details of how to get in touch with SWW. "

Mr Mangnall said: "It has been quite staggering how quiet Brixham has felt.

Mr Mangnall described the businesses as "resilient" during the outbreak, adding they had adapted quickly.

"I have set up a meeting this week between Brixham's Chamber of Commerce and SWW to discuss how this [compensation] is going to work," said Mr Mangnall.

'Fast track'

David Harris, incident director at SWW, said on Sunday: “Compensation has been increased to £215 - almost half the amount of an annual average bill - for those customers still subject to boil water advice in the Hillhead, upper Brixham and Kingswear areas.

“We also know this situation is already having an impact on tourism ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend and stand ready to support our local traders and businesses.

"I urge affected businesses to contact our customer service team so we can fast track any compensation claims."

Follow BBC Devon on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links