MP calls for a referendum on devolution plans

Simon Dedman - BBC Political Reporter, Essex
·2 min read
Mark Francois MP's official picture portrait from the House of Commons. He has short brown hair and black glasses and is smiling. He is wearing a blue jacket, a blue shirt and a patterned tie.
Mark Francois MP said there was "no clamour" for devolution in Essex [House of Commons/Mark Francois]

An MP has called for a referendum on any proposed local government devolution deal - so people can "vote for massive change or to remain as they are".

It is expected the 15 local authorities in Essex - which includes 12 district and borough councils - would be replaced with between two and five all-purpose, unitary councils.

Mark Francois, the Conservative MP for Rayleigh and Wickford, told the Commons: "Despite what senior county councillors are telling ministers, there is absolutely no clamour in Essex for devolution, in fact quite the reverse."

"One individual cannot claim to know what the whole of Essex wants" Kevin Bentley, Conservative leader of Essex County Council told the BBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local government minister Jim McMahon said it was the government's job "to give direction", adding "we do believe efficiencies can be drawn out".

Bentley added: "If we asked our residents if they want a better deal from the government which would mean better bus services, better job prospects for their children and families through investing in skills, then we wouldn't be surprised if they were overwhelmingly supportive."

Elections for an Essex mayor who would get these extra powers could take place in May 2026 if the region is part of the first wave of devolution.

Essex and Thurrock councils asked to cancel May's elections to concentrate on the radical local reforms.

'Anti-democratic'

The government will decide later this month if Essex will be amongst the first areas to change - and to cancel this year's elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Francois told MPs it was "anti-democratic".

Essex Liberal Democrats and Reform's Clacton MP Nigel Farage are against stopping May's elections.

Labour MPs spoke out in favour of reorganising councils in Essex.

Chris Vince, MP for Harlow, told the Commons it would "simplify local government and it will actually be more cost effective and bring back more value to the taxpayer".

Thurrock's Jen Craft said it "represents a once in a generation opportunity to capitalise on growing opportunities in Essex".

Craft added: "Reorganisation is the right step at the right time to move on from this broken system and deliver for places like Thurrock."

The leader of Essex County Council, Kevin Bentley, said: "There are many different views about devolution, some for and some against.

ADVERTISEMENT

"One individual cannot claim to know what the whole of Essex wants."

Bentley, a Conservative councillor, added: "However, if we asked our residents if they want a better deal from the government which would mean better bus services, better job prospects for their children and families through investing in skills, and better growth prospects for the businesses they work in, then we wouldn't be surprised if they were overwhelmingly supportive."

Follow Essex news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

Related internet links

Latest Stories

  • Ford sends U.S. a clear message with patriotic hat

    It was difficult to miss Ontario Premier Doug Ford's message to would-be American expansionists on Wednesday: He wore it right on his hat.Speaking to reporters in Ottawa ahead of a premiers' meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss Canada's response to the threat of U.S. tariffs, Ford wore a navy peaked cap emblazoned with the words "Canada is not for sale" in white block letters.The design clearly evoked the "Make America Great Again" slogan popular among supporters of president-el

  • Ana Navarro Smacks Down Kevin O'Leary's Biden 'History' Question With A Blunt Look At Trump

    The CNN commentator reminded the "Shark Tank" investor about his ties to the president-elect in a tense on-air exchange.

  • Jill Biden expresses disappointment with Pelosi: ‘We were friends for 50 years’

    First lady Jill Biden expressed her disappointment with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview with The Washington Post, providing rare public comments about the fractured relationship between her husband, Joe Biden, and Pelosi following the president’s departure from the 2024 race.

  • Exclusive-Trump team asks three US senior career diplomats to resign, sources say

    Aides to President-elect Donald Trump have asked three senior career diplomats who oversee the U.S. State Department's workforce and internal coordination to step down from their roles, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said, in a possible signal of deeper changes ahead for the diplomatic corps. The team overseeing the State Department's transition to the new administration, the Agency Review Team, has requested that Dereck Hogan, Marcia Bernicat and Alaina Teplitz leave their posts, the sources said. While political appointees typically submit their resignations when a new president takes office, most career foreign service officers continue from one administration to the next.

  • Paul Krugman Issues Dire Warning On How ‘A Lot’ Of Trump Voters Will Be ‘Brutally Scammed’

    The economist also slammed one of the president-elect’s policies as “terrible.”

  • Fox News Sends Reporter to Find MAGA in Greenland and It Majorly Backfires

    A Fox News reporter dispatched to Greenland’s capital city found that “most” of the residents it spoke to were not so keen on Donald Trump. The network aired a live report Tuesday afternoon from Nuuk, where its London-based correspondent Alex Hogan made the revelation while standing outside in the frigid weather. Hogan tracked down one MAGA superfan—who has also made his rounds in interviews with Danish media—who showed off his Trump merch like a t-shirt and pins. That man, Jørgen Boassen, calle

  • Donald Trump's Inauguration Will Have A Prominent No-Show

    No explanation was given for the VIP's planned absence at Trump's second inauguration.

  • Trump's Biggest Flip-Flop Leads To A Fact-Check For The Ages From Jordan Klepper

    The president-elect has done a complete about-face since his first term in office on a law that could take effect as soon as this weekend.

  • Trump Makes Mike Johnson Fire Republican ‘Deep-Stater’: Sources

    Former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) told his colleagues Donald Trump ordered Speaker Mike Johnson to remove the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee from his powerful role in an act of personal revenge, sources told the Daily Beast Wednesday. Mike Turner, whose committee oversees the CIA and the FBI, told his colleagues that the speaker said the order came from President-elect Trump, a senior GOP lawmaker told the Daily Beast. His departure was first reported

  • Jimmy Kimmel Exposes 'The Most Donald Trumpy Thing Donald Trump Has Ever Done'

    The late night host mocked the president-elect over a key move ahead of Inauguration Day.

  • RFK Jr. Admits He Didn’t Come Clean on Anti-Vax Fortune

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. failed to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars he made from his anti-vax crusade, Donald Trump’s transition team has admitted to the Daily Beast. Trump’s pick for health secretary previously said his career as the founder, chairman, and general counsel of the nonprofit Children’s Health Defense was “unpaid” and “the opposite of a profit motive.” In personal financial disclosure forms required for all presidential candidates, Kennedy initially reported that he had earne

  • West Virginia governor axes DEI and enacts vaccine exemptions on first full day in office

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey issued a slew of aggressive executive orders on his first full day as West Virginia's chief executive Tuesday, including one enabling families to receive religious exemptions from required school vaccinations — a massive departure for a state with one of the strictest vaccine policies in the nation.

  • Liz Cheney: Smith report raises question for Trump DOJ nominees

    Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) raised questions Tuesday about President-elect Trump’s choices to lead the Department of Justice (DOJ) amid fallout from special counsel Jack Smith’s report about the former president’s involvement in the 2021 Capitol insurrection. “DOJ’s exhaustive and independent investigation reached the same essential conclusions as the Select Committee. All this DOJ evidence must…

  • The View Debates Carrie Underwood Performing at Trump Inauguration: ‘How Do You Support Somebody Who Wants to Destroy the Country?’

    Carrie Underwood’s decision to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration was a hot topic on Tuesday’s edition of The View. Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin had opposing views on the country singer’s choice to accept the invitation, with Griffin wanting to move past “where we ‘cancel’ people’s livelihood because we don’t like their …

  • Trump says he will create new agency to collect revenue from foreign sources

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will create a new government agency called the External Revenue Service "to collect tariffs, duties, and all revenue" from foreign sources as he readies new import tariffs ahead of his inauguration next week. Trump said in a social media post he would create the department on Jan. 20, the day he takes office as president for a second term, adding that Americans have been taxed for too long by the Internal Revenue Service. A spokesperson for Trump's transition team could not be immediately reached for comment to clarify Trump's statement or explain how the new agency would work.

  • DeSantis Could Wreck Rival Trump’s Agenda With Senate Pick

    Intense jockeying in GOP circles to replace Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who’s coasting toward Senate confirmation to become secretary of State, has Republicans fearing Gov. Ron DeSantis' potential pick could jeopardize the path for President-elect Trump’s agenda. House Speaker Mike Johnson is working with a razor-thin margin, with some cautioning that tapping another House member could create a rockier landscape and potentially temporarily put the majority at risk. Trump has already poached a numbe

  • John Ratcliffe, Trump's CIA pick, tells senators the agency is 'not where we’re supposed to be'

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the CIA told senators during his confirmation hearing Wednesday that the nation's premier spy agency must do a better job of staying ahead of global threats posed by Russia, China and other adversaries.

  • Biden rebuts reporter question on who gets credit for Gaza ceasefire hostage deal. 'Is that a joke?'

    Biden says his administration and Trump's team were "speaking as one" on the Gaza deal. "This deal was developed and negotiated under my administration," he said, "but its terms will be implemented for the most part by the next administration."

  • Liberals prefer Mark Carney over Chrystia Freeland as next leader, poll suggests

    OTTAWA — A new poll suggests that Liberal supporters prefer Mark Carney as their next leader over a field of potential candidates.

  • Canada sending Black Hawks, drones to border as the clock to pacify Trump ticks down

    With U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration just days away, the federal government announced it is sending a slew of drones and two leased Black Hawk helicopters to the shared border to begin beefed-up patrols.It's an 11th-hour move to placate the new administration. "We are hopeful — and remain hopeful — that the new incoming administration will understand just how incredibly serious we are on this northern border," said Public Safety Minister David McGuinty during a news conference W