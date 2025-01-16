MP calls for a referendum on devolution plans

Mark Francois MP said there was "no clamour" for devolution in Essex [House of Commons/Mark Francois]

An MP has called for a referendum on any proposed local government devolution deal - so people can "vote for massive change or to remain as they are".

It is expected the 15 local authorities in Essex - which includes 12 district and borough councils - would be replaced with between two and five all-purpose, unitary councils.

Mark Francois, the Conservative MP for Rayleigh and Wickford, told the Commons: "Despite what senior county councillors are telling ministers, there is absolutely no clamour in Essex for devolution, in fact quite the reverse."

"One individual cannot claim to know what the whole of Essex wants" Kevin Bentley, Conservative leader of Essex County Council told the BBC.

Local government minister Jim McMahon said it was the government's job "to give direction", adding "we do believe efficiencies can be drawn out".

Bentley added: "If we asked our residents if they want a better deal from the government which would mean better bus services, better job prospects for their children and families through investing in skills, then we wouldn't be surprised if they were overwhelmingly supportive."

Elections for an Essex mayor who would get these extra powers could take place in May 2026 if the region is part of the first wave of devolution.

Essex and Thurrock councils asked to cancel May's elections to concentrate on the radical local reforms.

'Anti-democratic'

The government will decide later this month if Essex will be amongst the first areas to change - and to cancel this year's elections.

Francois told MPs it was "anti-democratic".

Essex Liberal Democrats and Reform's Clacton MP Nigel Farage are against stopping May's elections.

Labour MPs spoke out in favour of reorganising councils in Essex.

Chris Vince, MP for Harlow, told the Commons it would "simplify local government and it will actually be more cost effective and bring back more value to the taxpayer".

Thurrock's Jen Craft said it "represents a once in a generation opportunity to capitalise on growing opportunities in Essex".

Craft added: "Reorganisation is the right step at the right time to move on from this broken system and deliver for places like Thurrock."

The leader of Essex County Council, Kevin Bentley, said: "There are many different views about devolution, some for and some against.

"One individual cannot claim to know what the whole of Essex wants."

