MP calls for urgent meeting after Frome fatal crash

An MP has called for an urgent meeting with authorities after a fatal crash on a "blackspot" bypass.

A woman in her 20s died near Frome, Somerset, at the junction of the A361 and A362 on Monday after a Mercedes collided with her silver VW Golf.

A Mercedes driver, who is in his 50s, has been released on conditional bail pending further police enquiries.

The woman's death is the third in nine months on the bypass after two sisters died by the Berkley roundabout in July.

Avon and Somerset Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, as well as drink and drug driving.

The force confirmed formal identification of the woman, who died at the scene, has not taken place, but her next of kin have been informed.

'Community reeling from this'

Sarah Dyke, MP for Somerton and Frome, told the BBC that 30 people have died on Somerset's roads in 2023, up from 43% from the year before.

She said there should be a "whole system approach" to change driver behaviour, road infrastructure and legislation.

Madison and Liberty North were killed in a head-on collision last year [Family photo]

"I was driving up here just this morning and someone overtook me going quite a speed," she said.

"I see irresponsible driving and I want to amplify peoples' voices to help make that behavioural change."

She added: "The way that you drive really does have an influence on safety."

Ms Dyke is calling for authorities such as Somerset Council and Avon and Somerset Police to work on the issue together.

Somerset Council said it would not "rush to any conclusions" while a police investigation is ongoing.

The authority added that it has arranged to meet with Ms Dyke and the force to discuss how road safety can be improved in the area.

Police have urged anyone with dashcam, CCTV or other footage, or any information about the circumstances leading to Monday's crash to contact them.

