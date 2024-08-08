MP complains over anti-fascist group equating ‘Zionists’ with far-Right

Sarah Sackman, the new MP for Finchley, has voiced concerns of constituents over 'anti-Semitic' material spread by activists

A Labour MP has reported an anti-fascist group in north London to the police after a poster from a protest equated “Zionists” with the far-Right.

Sarah Sackman, the new MP for Finchley and Golders Green, said material shared by groups ahead of the demonstration in North Finchley on Wednesday evening was “clearly anti-Semitic”.

Around 1,000 activists and dozens of police officers had gathered along North Finchley High Road over concerns far-Right agitators were planning to target an immigration office.

A poster from the group Finchley Against Fascism advertising the event read “Get Fascists, Racists, Nazis, Zionists and Islamophobes out of Finchley.”

A small number of demonstrators are said to have later chanted “Free Palestine” outside a local synagogue.

The poster distributed by the Finchley Against Fascism group

Ms Sackman, who also serves as solicitor general, did not directly specify the leaflets but said a number of “concerned residents” had voiced concerns from “so-called anti-fascist groups” which are “clearly antisemitic [sic]”.

She said in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “I’ve said once and I’ll say it again. Whether it’s the far-Right or far-Left, there can be zero tolerance for anti-Semitism, Islamophobia or racism in any form.

“There is no place for such hate in our community.”

Ms Sackman said she had reported the posts to the Metropolitan Police and the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity which seeks to protect British Jews from harassment and violence.

Sunder Katwala, director of British Future, a think tank, said the protesters had “marred their defence” of the immigration centre by using the “anti-Semitic” slogan “Zionists out of Finchley”.

Scenes like this anti-racist protest have been taking place around the country - Guy Bell/Alamy

Stand Up to Racism, the main organiser of the counter-demonstration in Finchley, said that “Finchley Against Fascism” was unconnected to them and denounced the content of the leaflet.

A spokesman told The Jewish Chronicle: “We do not support, and would not share, the messaging in that literature ... Our message was a simple one: refugees welcome, unity against the far-Right.”

A spokesman for the CTS said: “To see these posts circulating in relation to a densely populated Jewish area like Finchley is completely wrong and threatening to the Jewish community.

“There is no place for such hatred, especially at a time where we must all stand united against anti-Semitism and racism of all kinds.”

The Met has been approached for comment.