MP’s home struck during missile bombardment in Ukraine

Kira Rudik's home is damaged after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv

A Ukrainian MP’s home was damaged in a major Russian missile bombardment that targeted the country’s two largest cities, killing at least five people.

Kira Rudik, leader of the liberal Holos opposition party, said she suffered “minor injuries” in a blast which left her Kyiv home “partially in rubble” as Moscow launched dozens of attack drones and high-velocity projectiles at the capital and northeastern Kharkiv.

Ukraine’s air force said the barrage involved some of Russia’s most powerful weapons, including its hypersonic Kinzhal missile, which is notoriously difficult to intercept.

It claimed to have shot down 73 of the 99 missiles launched by Moscow’s forces and all of the 35 drones that were deployed.

The assault came after Vladimir Putin threatened reprisals for an attack on Russia’s border city of Belgorod on Saturday which killed at least 25 people and wounded more than 100 others.

Loud explosions were reported over Kyiv as air-defence systems attempted to head off wave after wave of long-range attack on the capital.

Massive plumes of smoke rose into the skies above the city as Vitali Klitschko, its mayor, said debris from intercepted projectiles had caused fires and caused power outages.

Two people were killed in the city and at least 49 others were wounded after a high-rise building was hit and a large warehouse caught fire, Mr Klitschko said.

Vitali Klitschko, the maroy of Kyiv, visits the site of a residential building heavily damaged during a Russian missile attack - VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

Igor Klymenko, Ukraine’s interior minister, said two people were killed in the wider Kyiv region after a strike on the city of Fastiv, 40 miles southwest of the capital, sparked a fire there.

In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, near the Russian border, a 91-year-old pensioner was killed and more than 40 other people were injured by “at least four strikes” that damaged multi-storey buildings and other civilian infrastructure, local authorities said.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, pledged to respond to the attacks, saying Russia would “answer for every life taken away”.

Moscow claimed later on Tuesday that it had downed four ballistic missiles fired at Russia’s Belgorod border region, which has been targeted by Ukrainian forces for months.

The developments came after Putin vowed on Monday to hit back for the unprecedented strike on Belgorod over the weekend.

“From our side, we will build up the strikes,” the Russian president said.

In recent days, Russia has ramped up its attacks on Ukrainian civilian and energy infrastructure in a bid to freeze the war-torn country into submission in the cold winter months.

Dozens of people have been killed and injured in the latest missile bombardment by Russia

Last week, Moscow’s forces launched their largest air-attack since the beginning of the war, killing 39 people and injuring a further 160 in strikes on more than half-a-dozen cities across the country.

Ukraine has slowly built up a network of air defence systems donated by its Western allies, but is still struggling to defend itself from sweeping Russian attacks because its forces remain stretched between cities, ports and almost 600 miles of front lines.

With Western support appearing to wane, Mr Zelensky has told the West backing for Kyiv is an investment in the protection of the rest of Europe from Russian aggression.

“Giving us money or giving us weapons, you support yourself,” the Ukrainian president told the Economist in an interview published on Monday.

“You save your children, not ours,” he added.

Mr Zelensky also claimed that several European countries had “started to examine a possibility of attack on their territory from Russia.... even those countries that were not in the USSR”.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for allies to supply it with longer-range weapons to counter the threat of Russian bombardments, which typically feature munitions launched from occupied Crimea or deep inside Russia.

While Britain and France have donated Storm Shadow missiles, both the US and Germany are holding out on offering similar projectiles amid concerns doing so may escalate the conflict and draw Nato into a direct confrontation with Moscow.

