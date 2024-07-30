MP irked as Cromwell treated in cavalier fashion

A new Conservative MP got a mixed response when he raised concern about a traffic cone being placed on a statue of one of Britain's most famous political figures.

Ben Obese-Jecty posted how he was disappointed that the cone was "still" on top of a statue of Oliver Cromwell in St Ives, Cambridgeshire.

Several Facebook users were unimpressed by Mr Obese-Jecty's comment, saying it was not a serious issue.

But visitors to St Ives told the BBC that the placement of the cone was disrespectful and they backed the stance taken by Mr Obese-Jecty, MP for the Huntingdon constituency, which includes St Ives.

Former Army officer Ben Obese-Jecty is disappointed that a traffic cone has not been removed from a statue of Oliver Cromwell [Kate Moser Andon/BBC]

"In St. Ives this morning and it’s disappointing to see the statue of Oliver Cromwell with a traffic cone still on top of it," Mr Obese-Jecty said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"If we want our town centre to thrive we have to address the small things that could make it a better place for people to visit as well as the bigger issues."

Cromwell was born in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, but lived in St Ives during the 1630s before rising to fame during the English Civil War.

Locals said the cone had been placed on the statue's head in the past few days.

Fellow Facebook users were generally unimpressed by Mr Obese-Jecty's post.

"I'm sorry, but this made me laugh," posted Chrissie Box.

"I really don't think this is an issue which should cause any reflection on St Ives as a desirable place to visit.

"A sense of humour is a marvellous thing. Rather fitting for Olly as by all accounts he was a rather too serious bloke."

Brigette Elizabeth Mills added: "Have you ever been to your constituency before? It's not the first time this has happened nor will it be the last! It's quite funny!"

Who was Oliver Cromwell?

Born in Huntingdon, now part of Cambridgeshire, in April 1599 and died in London in September 1658

An English soldier and statesman, who led parliamentary forces in the English Civil War between 1642 and1651 against King Charles I and helped to bring about the overthrow of the Stuart monarchy

A driving force behind the creation of the New Model Army, which won the war for for Parliament and defeated Royalist forces

At the head of a force, which landed in Dublin in 1649 after a Royalist rebellion broke out in Ireland, and had a "merciless policy" towards Irish Royalists

Lord protector of England, Scotland, and Ireland between 1653 and 1658, during the republican Commonwealth

General of the Roundheads, the name given to opponents of the king, whose supporters were called Cavaliers.

Source: Britannica

Cromwell was born in Huntingdon and lived in St Ives during the 1630s [Brian Farmer/BBC]

But three visitors to St Ives on Monday gave Mr Obese-Jecty their support.

"I think it is disrespectful," Ann Cook, 63, from Newark, Nottinghamshire, told the BBC.

"It lowers the tone for the town.

"It might have been, sort of, funny at the time, when whoever put it up had had a drink or two, but it really needs to come down."

Her friend, Margaret Lloyd, 62, of Dagenham, east London, agreed and added: "Whoever looks after the borough should have been up there the next day taking it down."

Mrs Cook's husband David, 67, a retired welder, added: "Seriously, it's a blight on the way people are nowadays.

"It's disrespectful.

"We get the same sort of thing in our town."

David Cook said the traffic cone was "disrespectful" [Brian Farmer/BBC]

A spokeswoman for St Ives Town Council said the statue was a Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) asset and HDC was responsible for removing the cone.

HDC did not respond to a BBC request for comment.

