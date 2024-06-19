Will your MP lose their seat? Use our search tool

Labour will secure a record-breaking majority in the upcoming election, a bombshell new poll from Savanta projects.

The constituency-level MRP poll suggests the Conservatives will see their seat number drop to 53, only marginally ahead of the Liberal Democrats on 50 and Labour on a record-breaking 516.

Our tool allows you to explore the predicted outcome in your area, as well as how well - or badly - each major party is expected to perform.

In Scotland, the poll suggests the SNP will plunge to just 8 seats, while the Greens will lose all their representation in the Commons.

And despite all the sound and fury over the election campaign, it is possible that Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Party could end up with no seats at all.