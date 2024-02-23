MP to retire after 41 years in politics

Ian Mearns has been Labour's Gateshead MP since 2010

A Labour MP has announced his retirement after 41 years in politics.

Ian Mearns, who represents Gateshead, will be stepping down from his role at the next general election.

He said: “I have always been, from the perspective of a trade unionist, speaking up for people’s right to retire. I think it would be hypocritical of me to carry on."

Mr Mearns, who will turn 67 in April, has been Gateshead's MP since 2010, but was first elected as a councillor in 1983.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Between my time in Westminster and the council, I have been an elected representative for 41 years.

“But my big regret is that I have spent 14 years here and the entirety has been in opposition.”

During his time in Parliament, Mr Mearns has been a member of the education select committee and chair of the backbench business committee.

The Newcastle United fan also heads the all-party parliamentary group for football supporters.

Born and educated in Newcastle, he also chaired the unsuccessful campaign to set up a North East regional assembly during the Blair years.

Mr Mearns's seat is set to become Gateshead and Whickham under the redrawn parliamentary boundaries.

