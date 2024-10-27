MP urges longer daylight saving as clocks go back

A Labour MP wants the government to consider extending daylight saving time for longer [Reuters]

As clocks in the UK are put back an hour to create lighter mornings, an MP has called for "a fundamental shake-up of time".

The end of British Summer Time (BST) and a return to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) on Sunday will mean an extra hour of daylight in the mornings, but it will get dark an hour earlier.

Alex Mayer, the Labour MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard, wants to change the baseline so clocks remain one hour ahead of GMT in winter to allow for lighter evenings, with clocks two hours ahead of GMT from the spring.

She has written to the government to suggest the changes, nicknamed "Churchill Time", arguing it could save energy and boost the hospitality business.

Mayer said "people would enjoy an extra hour of light for an additional 11 months of the year", whereas an extra hour of morning darkness would have to be endured only during the winter months.

MP Alex Mayer says a climate emergency could be helped by increasing daylight hours and altering clocks to do so [Alex Mayer]

The suggestions have been adopted before, namely during World War One and World War Two, as an energy-saving measure.

It was named "Churchill Time" after Winston Churchill, who introduced the idea during World War Two.

In a letter to Secretary of State for Business and Skills, Ms Mayer said given the present climate emergency, moving back to "Churchill Time" would be an ideal way to cut energy use - and bills - once again.

She said it would also mean people could enjoy more time outdoors on autumn evenings, and it would give the hospitality and retail sectors a much-needed boost.

The MP said studies have found road collisions increased by 19% in the two weeks immediately after October’s clock change, as more people drive home in the dark, so a change to lighter evenings could also reduce accidents and any burden on the NHS.

Mayer said: "During World War Two we maximised daylight hours to conserve vital energy resources.

"There’s another crisis today, and in this time of climate crisis, it’s time to think about making best use of our natural daylight."

In autumn, the days start earlier as do the evenings, due to clocks being moved back by an hour [BBC Weather Watcher Paul Williams]

However, other sources have expressed concerns about the negative impact of extended daylight evenings to health and sleep patterns.

Other daylight saving moments:

Daylight saving was first adopted in 1916 by Germany with the UK following to save on coal as both countries were involved in World War One

During the Second World War, British Double Summer Time was introduced

British Summer Time was abandoned in 1968 - for three years only

Most countries adopting daylight saving are in Europe and North America

King Edward VII invented his own timezone for the royal estate in Sandringham, Norfolk, in 1901 to squeeze in half-an-hour more hunting time each day

Only Parliament has the power to alter daylight saving time.

