The Best MP3 Players Sound Better Than Your Smartphone

If you truly care about sound quality, you'd stop listening to music on your smartphone and instead invest in an MP3 player.

When you're shopping for an MP3 player, consider the size and the quality of your digital music collection. If you own a lot of music in lossless file formats and don't want to compromise on audio quality, consider a more upmarket MP3 player with advanced DAC (digital-to-analog converter) and circuitry inside it. A high-end MP3 player will also have the ability to power high-end, high-impedance, audiophile headphones. Otherwise, you can consider a more reasonably priced offering.



In addition to the audio hardware and performance, it's important to consider the amount of available storage an MP3 player offers. You should either consider a product with ample built-in memory, or one with a built-in microSD card slot for effortless and affordable expansion. Today's splurgeworthy MP3 players will most likely offer you a combination of both.

Check out our top MP3 player picks that are perfect for showcasing your music collection!