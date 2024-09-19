MPA Adds Amazon Prime Video And MGM Studios As Newest Member

The Motion Picture Association has added Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video as its newest member.

The Amazon outlets will officially join on Oct. 1 as the seventh member. Netflix joined the association in 2019.

More to come.

