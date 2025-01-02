MPD call log: 60 shots fired in 17 minutes on New Year's Eve
For days, Milwaukee Police warned against celebratory gunfire.
Three people are dead and a minor boy in critical condition after an American family were shot at in Mexico while on vacation, officials say.
The New Year's Day event, which killed one and injured seven, garnered reactions online ridiculing CEO Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump The post Tesla’s Deadly Trump Tower Cybertruck Explosion in Vegas Mocked as ‘Perfect Metaphor’ for 2025 appeared first on TheWrap.
A Florida court has dismissed charges against a 78-year-old man who shot and killed his neighbor’s son, following a 2023 incident where the victim was allegedly trimming tree limbs along the defendant’s fence line. The case had drawn attention due to the circumstances of the shooting and the subsequent invocation of Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Ground” law.
The man reportedly admitted killing his family amid a New Year's Eve dispute in the city of Lucknow, per multiple outlets
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said that Judge Stephen Yekel appeared to have “died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the head
In 2020, Donald Trump pardoned a cybersecurity company executive for a secret crime. Unsealed court documents show why he was convicted.
The suspected terror attacker who killed at least 15 people in New Orleans has been identified - as names of the victims begin to emerge. The FBI said Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, died in a shoot-out with police and was born and raised in America. Sky's US partner NBC News obtained a picture of him from officials in Texas, where he lived.
PORT ALBERNI, B.C. — Mounties in British Columbia are asking the public to be honest after a missing hiker's friends delayed reporting her disappearance to police.
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — At least 10 people, including two children, were killed and four others were seriously wounded on Wednesday in a shooting rampage that followed a bar brawl in a western Montenegrin city, officials said. The shooter was on the run.
NEW YORK (AP) — The woman who died after being set on fire in a New York subway train this month was a 57-year-old from New Jersey, police announced Tuesday.
The incident reportedly happened as people were heading home from Bourbon Street on Wednesday, Jan. 1
Kahleb Collins is presumed dead, authorities announced weeks after his father Steven Collins and 2-year-old sister RyLeigh died in a car crash
A man who was shot dead last month as authorities attempted to serve him an indictment on federal gun charges has been identified as the killer of an 18-year-old Ohio woman in a case that had gone unsolved for 43 years, police announced Monday. Mansfield Police Chief Jason Bammann said the cold case of Debra Lee Miller, a local waitress beaten to death with an oven grate in her apartment on April 29, 1981, was reopened in 2021 to account for advances in DNA technology and forensic investigative techniques. “They examined the case as if it had happened yesterday, through an entirely new lens,” Bammann said at a news conference.
The owner of the California restaurant Lima said it hasn’t been able to bounce back after settling a lawsuit over a promotion that discounted drinks for women.
Kirsty Carless, 33, is charged with the murder of Louis Price, 31, who died after police were called to reports of a man in cardiac arrest.
One person died and seven others were injured Wednesday when a Tesla Cybertruck that appeared to be carrying fireworks caught fire and exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel, authorities said. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County Fire Department officials told a news conference that a person died inside the futuristic-looking pickup truck and they were working to get the body out. The fire in the valet area of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas was reported at 8:40 a.m., a county spokesperson said in a statement.
The FBI has identified the suspect in Wednesday's deadly attack in New Orleans as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two security guards at a downtown Los Angeles shopping plaza were wounded in a gunfight with a man as they tried to stop him from making off with more than $1,000 of stolen merchandise, police said Tuesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — City correction officers repeatedly blocked medical staff from administering care to a severely ill woman held at Rikers Island weeks before the 23-year-old fell into a coma and died of apparent organ failure, a jail oversight board found.
LAPD detectives are asking the public's help in identifying other potential victims of the accused, Babak Hajhosseini