Mpox: First case of deadly new variant discovered in the UK, UKHSA confirms

The first case of a new variant of mpox that has spread across the world has been discovered in the UK, health authorities have confirmed.

In a statement, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that the case of Clade 1b mpox had been discovered in London but that the risk to the public “remains low”.

The individual had recently travelled to countries in Africa which are seeing community transmission of the Clade 1b strain. They have been transferred to the Royal Free Hospital High Consequence Infectious Diseases unit for treatment.

Close contacts of the case are being followed up by UKHSA and partner organisations.

Mpox is a viral infection that causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, and while usually mild, it can kill. It spreads through close contact, including sexual contact.

Experts have said that Clade 1b is associated with a more severe disease and higher mortality rates than the one that caused the global mpox outbreak in 2022.

Clade Ib has been widely circulating in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in recent months and there have been cases reported in Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Sweden, India and Germany.

Professor Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at UKHSA, said: “It is thanks to our surveillance that we have been able to detect this virus. This is the first time we have detected this Clade of mpox in the UK, though other cases have been confirmed abroad.

“The risk to the UK population remains low, and we are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce the risk of any potential spread. In accordance with established protocols, investigations are underway to learn how the individual acquired the infection and to assess whether there are any further associated cases.”

Last month, the Government announced it had ordered more than 150,000 doses of mpox vaccine in preparation for the “likely” discovery of cases of Clade 1b.

The jab developed by Bavarian Nordic will be offered to eligible groups as part of efforts to protect the population.

Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men previously identified at higher risk of coming into contact with mpox will be offered the vaccine.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “The overall risk to the UK population currently remains low and the government is working alongside UKHSA and the NHS to protect the public and prevent transmission.

“This includes securing vaccines and equipping healthcare professionals with the guidance and tools they need to respond to cases safely.

“We are also working with our international partners to support affected countries to prevent further outbreaks.”