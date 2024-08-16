New mpox strain ‘may already be spreading in Europe’

Maeve Cullinan
·4 min read
Clade 1b differs from clade 2 mpox, which spread internationally in 2022, primarly through sexual networks
Clade 1b differs from clade 2 mpox, which spread internationally in 2022, primarily through sexual networks

The new more dangerous variant of mpox may already be spreading in Europe, scientists have warned, after the first case in Europe was reported on Thursday.

Europe’s top health agency on Friday said it was “highly likely” that more cases would emerge in the coming weeks as it urged those travelling to parts of Africa affected by the outbreak to consider getting vaccinated against the virus.

The mutant strain of mpox, known as clade 1b, has spread rapidly from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to several neighbouring countries, prompting the World Health Organisation to declare a global health emergency.

While it was previously thought to spread mainly through close contact with infected individuals bearing characteristic pus-filled lesions, research has already suggested that the virus may also be spreading asymptomatically, leading to concerns that there could be hundreds or even thousands of cases that have yet to be undetected.

Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, told The Telegraph that it was “likely that we’ve got infections already in Britain”.

The UK has had sporadic cases of clade 2 mpox for the past two years. It’s a milder version of the disease, typically spread through sexual contact, and has largely spread among gay men.

Because of the way the disease is often spread, most people infected will visit an STD clinic, rather than their GP, and a lack of proper sequencing means its possible cases of the more dangerous variant are going under the radar, said Prof Hunter.

“If a practitioner saw a patient in a clinic, there’s no way they could tell if this was clade 1b or 2 until it was sent away for testing, and so I think it’s likely there are cases here that are being missed,” he said.

The new strain of the virus emerged in Eastern DRC in September and is now rapidly spreading
The new strain of the virus emerged in the DRC in September and is now spreading rapidly

Another factor complicating the identification of cases of the new variant is the time period between infections and the first visual symptoms appearing.

“With clade 1b, the lesions appear within 14 days of infection,” said Dr Leandre Murhula Masirkika, a scientist at the Centre de Recherche en Sciences Naturelles in the DRC who has pioneered research on the new variant.

“But before that, symptoms can be as subtle as a headache and fever – they might be walking around with it and be infectious,” he added.

Professor Trudie Lang, a professor of global health research at the University of Oxford, also raised concerns that patients with mild symptoms could contribute to the pathogen’s global spread.

“People with a milder infection (such as small lesions on their genitalia) could be walking around with it because they don’t know they’re infected. They might get on a plane with it, without knowing and spread it further,” she said.

Mpox – previously known as monkeypox – sparked an international health emergency in 2022, when it spread to more than 100 countries.

Although the DRC has been tackling an epidemic of clade 1 for years, in September the virus mutated into a new strain named clade 1b.

This variant is much deadlier, however, and is said to have a mortality rate of up to 10 per cent and is particularly dangerous to children.

Clade 1b has already been reported in neighbouring countries including Rwanda, Burundi, and Uganda, as well as the case in Sweden in a patient with a recent travel history to Africa.

The UK Health Security Agency has advised those intending to travel to an affected area to seek health advice from their GP.

“Those travelling to areas affected by the ongoing outbreak should take sensible precautions to protect themselves from the risk of infection,” said Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Public Health Programmes at UKHSA told The Telegraph. “Currently the risk to most travellers is small, and vaccination against mpox infection is not recommended for the majority of people.”

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, stressed that the outbreak is “something that should concern us all,” as he announced the agency’s eighth public health emergency of international concern on Wednesday – the same step the agency took for Covid-19, shortly before it became a global pandemic in 2020.

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security

