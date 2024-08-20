Mpox virus - updates: WHO declares outbreak a public health emergency of international concern

A public health emergency has been declared by the World Health Organisation over a new outbreak of mpox in several African nations, with at least three cases now reported outside of the continent.

Formerly known as monkeypox, the infection has been on the rise in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which accounts for 96 per cent of all cases in Africa.

More than 17,000 cases and 571 deaths have now been confirmed across the continent, with the WHO saying the outbreak is of “international concern”.

The public health emergency was declared by the group’s director general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The outbreak comes as a new strain, named clade 1, is said to be spreading mainly through sexual networks. WHO says it has been identified in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda – all countries that have never reported cases of mpox before.

UK health officials said they are preparing for any potential cases of a new strain of mpox after the WHO declared outbreaks of the virus in Africa a global emergency.

Key Points

WHO declares mpox public health emergency of international concern

UK health ministers meet to discuss mpox response

Mpox 2024 mapped: All the countries where cases of the new strain have been confirmed

New mpox strain: What is it and what does it mean for the UK?

UK health ministers meet to discuss mpox response

07:35 , Salma Ouaguira

Chief medical officer professor Chris Whitty has met with government ministers to assess UK’s readiness for a potential outbreak of the new mpox variant.

The WHO has confirmed more than 17,000 mpox cases and 571 deaths in Africa this year after the new clade 1b variant emerged.

Pat McFadden, the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, met with ministers from the Department for Health, Foreign Office and the UK’s chief medical officer Mr Whitty.

They discussed ways to “ensure sufficient plans are in place to deal with any potential cases”, Downing Street said.

Chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

WHO declares mpox public health emergency of international concern

07:21 , Salma Ouaguira

Mpox was first detected in humans in the DRC in 1970 and is considered endemic to countries in Central and West Africa.

However, WHO said the recent surge of cases in DRC and its spread to neighbouring countries constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations (2005) on Wednesday.

According to WHO, mpox has been reported in DRC for more than 10 years, with the number of cases increasing steadily over the period.

So far in 2024, there have been more than 15,600 cases of mpox and 537 deaths, which the WHO said exceeds last year’s total.

There have also been 100 lab-confirmed cases of clade 1b in four countries neighbouring the DRC that have not reported mpox before: Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.

A delivery boy rides past the building of National Institute of Health (NIH), a Pakistani research institute mainly responsible for biomedical and health related research, in Islamabad on August 16, 2024. Pakistan said on August 16 it had confirmed a case of mpox (AFP via Getty Images)

New mpox strain: What is it and what does it mean for the UK?

07:20 , Salma Ouaguira

The first case of a new infectious strain of mpox has been detected in Europe after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared outbreaks in Africa a global emergency.

Experts said the new strain is “associated with a more severe disease and higher mortality rates” than the one that caused the global mpox outbreak in 2022.

The new strain of mpox is known as clade 1b and it emerged in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) last year, according to WHO.

The disease is now rapidly spreading to neighbouring countries in Africa, mainly through sexual networks, WHO said, with one case confirmed in Europe.

Mpox 2024 mapped: All the countries where cases of the new strain have been confirmed

07:19 , Salma Ouaguira

Read the full story below:

