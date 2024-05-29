MPS: $1.5 billion budget moves on for final approval
The 2024-2025 budget includes cuts to 288 staff members.
"I think we need to be thinking even further outside the core of these cities."
Premier Doug Ford's push to get beer and wine into convenience stores ahead of schedule will cost Ontario taxpayers at least $225 million, but there's evidence the full price tag actually adds up to hundreds of millions more.When the Ford government announced that it will pay the multinational owners of The Beer Store to allow what it calls "early implementation" of the expanded alcohol sales, it did not disclose the cost of other key components of its plan. Those components include:Giving priva
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday that the federal budget presented to the Parliament last month had created conditions for interest rates to come down. The government has "been very mindful of acting in such a way that would create conditions that support the decline in inflation, or creating conditions that would make it possible for the (central) bank to bring interest rates down," she told reporters at a conference in Ottawa. She, however, said the Bank of Canada (BoC) is independent and it will be the bank's decision to cut interest rates on June 5 or not.
"A protracted stalemate might be the only solution for Russia to avoid total economic collapse," one economist says.
With Canada's youth unemployment rate hitting its highest level since 2016 this spring and Toronto's number coming in above that national average, some young people say they're having a hard time finding work.Christine Erhirhie, a first-year undergraduate student at the University of Toronto Mississauga, told CBC Radio's Metro Morning Tuesday that she's been trying to find a summer job since February, but to no avail."It's definitely been difficult. I've been searching for months," she said. "I
A student at Toronto's Ontario College of Art & Design (OCAD) University is seeking $1 million in damages after alleging she was subjected to ongoing anti-Jewish discrimination at the school. The statement of claim, filed by the New York based Lawfare Project on behalf of Samantha Kline in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, claims there is a pattern of antisemitic harassment at the school as a result of OCAD's alleged failure to protect Jewish students since war broke out between Israel and
Kids can now eat without breaking the piggy bank – at least, at Thomas Ultican Elementary School – thanks to fifth grader Daken Kramer.
We recently compiled a list of the 20 Countries with the Highest Approval of Same Sex Marriages and in this article we will discuss the most gay friendly country along with trends in public approval for gay and lesbian weddings around the world. Approval of Gay and Lesbian Marriage in the U.S. Public approval rates […]
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and its partners are prepared to use sanctions and export controls to prevent China-Russia trade that threatens their security amid the ongoing Ukraine war, a White House official said on Tuesday. White House Deputy National Security Adviser For International Economics Daleep Singh said the countries could also further act to increase Russia's cost of using a shadow fleet to evade the Group of Seven countries' oil price cap. They could also broaden current sanctions language regarding financial facilitation given Moscow's moves to shift its economy to war footing, he said, although he declined to say if the U.S. and its allies were moving to adopt secondary sanctions.
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The Georgian parliament on Tuesday overrode a presidential veto of the “foreign agents” bill that has prompted weeks of massive protests by critics who say it will restrict media freedom and obstruct Georgia’s chances of joining the European Union.
The House GOP effort to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress is in limbo, with Republicans unsure whether they have the votes to pass the measure. Two committees last week easily passed resolutions to censure Garland, and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has since projected confidence, saying he expects the measure to pass…
STORY: China's flagship economic cooperation program is bouncing back after the global health crisis, with Africa as a primary focus.That's what's been shown through analysis of lending, investment and trade data.Chinese leaders are citing the billions of dollars for new construction and record two-trade as evidence of their "win-win" commitment to supporting the continent's modernization through the Belt and Road Initiative.But the data, however, reveals a more complex relationship that is heavily weighted towards the extraction of minerals.:: LendingBefore the health crisis, China's engagement in Africa was heavily driven by sovereign lending - financing ports, hydropower plants and railways across the continent.That peaked at $28.4 billion in 2016, according to the Global China Initiative at Boston University.But Chinese sovereign lending is now at its lowest level in two decades and a rebound is not expected.Instead, Chinese policymakers have been pushing companies to get some "skin in the game" by taking equity stakes and operating infrastructure they build for foreign governments.The $668 million Nairobi Expressway is one example.It was built and is run by the state-owned China Road and Bridge Corporation through a public-private partnership.Since opening in August 2022 it has beaten revenue and usage targets.But few Chinese firms are following CRBC's example in Africa.Globally some 45% of Chinese non-emergency lending was to special purpose vehicles from 2018 to 2021, the most recent years for which figures from U.S. research center AidData are available.But the figure was only 27% for Africa.When asked about a decline in lending for African infrastructure, Chinese officials point to a pivot to trade and investment - arguing Belt and Road Initiative trade boosts the continent's wealth and development.China's foreign ministry said the government encourages Chinese companies to "actively develop new modes of cooperation" such as PPPs to bring more private investment to Africa.:: InvestmentNew Chinese investment in Africa increased 114% last year according to the Griffith Asia Institute at Australia's Griffith University.However, it was heavily focused on minerals essential to the global energy transition and China's plans to revive its flagging economy.Data from Washington-based think tank the American Enterprise Institute showed investments hitting nearly $11 billion in 2023.That's the highest level since it began tracking Chinese economic activity in Africa in 2005.Some £7.8 billion of that went into mining for minerals like copper, cobalt and lithium.The hunt for critical minerals is also driving infrastructure construction as well. In January, for example, Chinese companies pledged up to $7 billion in infrastructure investment under a revision of their copper and cobalt joint venture agreement with Democratic Republic of Congo.:: TradeCritical minerals and oil have also dominated trade.But efforts to boost other imports from Africa, including agricultural products and manufactured goods, have faltered.That's seen the continent's trade deficit with China balloon.Two-way trade reached a record $282 billion last year according to Chinese customs data.But the value of Africa's exports to China actually fell 7% - mainly due to a decline in oil prices.The trade deficit widened 46%.Last August Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing would launch initiatives to support Africa's manufacturing and agricultural modernization.China has also pledged to increase agricultural imports from Africa.:: OutcomeBut the result of all this, potentially, is a more one-sided relationship than China says it wants.That is one dominated by imports of Africa's raw materials.Some analysts argue there are echoes of colonial-era Europe's economic relations with the continent.China rejects such assertions. Its foreign ministry said Africa has the "right, capacity and wisdom to develop its own external relations and choose its partners"."China's practical support for Africa's path of modernization in accordance with its own characteristics," it wrote, "has been welcomed by an increasing number of African countries."
The University of Toronto has filed for a court injunction to evict pro-Palestinian protesters encamped on the school's downtown campus, with the student-led demonstrators saying they won't leave until their demands are met. U of T president Meric Gertler said in an online post Monday that the school's lawyers have requested the Ontario Superior Court of Justice hear the request for an injunction on an expedited basis. The injunction requests that the court authorize the Toronto Police Service,
(Bloomberg) -- Investors up and down Toronto’s Bay Street are increasingly betting on a June rate cut in Canada, potentially giving a boost to Canada’s long-suffering bank stocks.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Moves to Fastest Settlement of Trades in a CenturyIsraeli Airstrike and Egyptian Guard’s Death Ratchet Up TensionsCatering to the Ultra-Rich Is a Booming Business in AustraliaFor Private Credit's Top Talent, $1 Million a Year Is Not EnoughStocks Trade Mixed With Focus on Inflation Dat
(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan lawmakers passed legislation that could curb the authority of newly inaugurated President Lai Ching-te as thousands of protesters gathered outside parliament to oppose the changes.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Returns to T+1 Stock Trading After a CenturyTreasuries Hit as US Sales Struggle to Lure Buyers: Markets WrapFor Private Credit’s Top Talent, $1 Million a Year Is Not EnoughIsraeli Airstrike and Egyptian Guard’s Death Ratchet Up TensionsMortgages Stuck Around 7%
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's wealthy elite could face higher income taxes, according to a proposal the country's finance ministry floated on Tuesday. The proposal, which would likely have to go through parliament for approval and subsequently a signoff by President Vladimir Putin, comes as Russia continues to spend vast amounts of money on the military campaign in Ukraine. The proposal involves a progressive tax on personal incomes and represents a change of course from the current flat-rate tax that
EDMONTON — Alberta’s government is limiting legislature debate time to pass four controversial bills, a tactic the Opposition New Democrats say runs roughshod over the democratic process.
The Facebook group that offers a look inside the crisis in higher education
Tens of thousands of students in southern Brazil have been gone a month without seeing their classrooms after catastrophic floods submerged some schools and turned others into shelters, raising concerns about their mental health. Of Rio Grande do Sul state's more than 2,000 public schools, nearly a fifth remain closed, affecting some 185,000 students. Rains that started in late April have swollen several rivers and lakes in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul to record highs, causing floods that killed at least 169 people and left more than 580,000 displaced, according to state officials.
An official at Yukon University says the territory's decision to pause the Yukon Nominee Program will have an impact on international students and graduates — but she also says it shouldn't affect the school's recruitment efforts.Shelagh Rowles, provost at Yukon University, says that news of the Yukon Nominee Program pause was disappointing, and sudden. She said the university administration heard the news as everybody else did, after the government announced the change earlier this month. Inter