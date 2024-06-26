MPs should be banned from gambling, Cabinet minister suggests

Mel Stride says there are 'all sorts of different variations of gambling around politics' - WIKTOR SZYMANOWICZ/SHUTTERSTOCK

Politicians should be banned from betting, a Cabinet minister has suggested, as the gambling scandal continues to grow.

Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, said MPs “shouldn’t do it” after five Tory figures were publicly named as part of an investigation into bets placed on the date of the general election.

On Tuesday, Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, said he had placed three bets on when the next national poll would take place, but insisted he had had no inside information and was not part of a Gambling Commission probe.

Asked by Times Radio whether politicians placing bets should “just be banned”, Mr Stride replied: “Yeah, quite possibly. And I think we do need to have a debate about it.

“But as we’ve just established, this isn’t a binary thing between one particular set of actions or not doing them. There are all sorts of different variations of gambling around politics.

“I mean, my personal view, I would just say that people shouldn’t do it. But I think we should have a debate about it more broadly.

“But let me be very, very clear by saying that I totally recognise that using inside information, as may have been the case for certain individuals in this way, is utterly wrong.”

Mr Jack has admitted placing three bets on the date of the election

The Conservative Party has now withdrawn its support for candidates Craig Williams and Laura Saunders, two of the five people named as being under investigation.

But critics have questioned why Rishi Sunak did not act sooner, noting Mr Williams admitted he “had a flutter” almost a fortnight before he was suspended.

Mr Stride insisted the Prime Minister was “thoroughly angered” by the scandal, which has overshadowed the final full week of the Tories’ general election campaign.

“I am as angry as the Prime Minister is about it and that’s why, after internal inquiries, he took the decision, and I think he was right to do so, to suspend some of those candidates that are standing in the election.”

“I know he has been thoroughly angered by the whole situation. Because, as I say, this is taking up, now, a lot of airtime.

“I know there’s interest in this and there should be. But there should equally be a lot of interest in whether we’re going to have a Conservative government that’s going to get taxes down or a Labour government.”

It came after Mr Jack, who is standing down at the election, was said to have told the BBC that he made £2,100 from betting on June and July election dates.

When the corporation followed up on the remarks, made before the betting scandal emerged, the Cabinet minister initially said they were a “joke”, but he later admitted he had bet on the election date three times, insisting none of those wagers were placed during May.