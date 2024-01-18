MPs call for more action to boost school attendance rates

A “shift in parental attitudes” surrounding minor illness has led to more children being off school after the Covid-19 pandemic, MPs have said.

The Education and Health Select Committees have called for more work to be done to “help pupils and parents make more informed decisions about attending school with a minor illness”.

Earlier this month the Department for Education (DfE) launched a “major national drive” to improve school attendance.

Improving attendance is my number one priority, so I’m glad that there are 380,000 fewer children persistently absent or not attending school than last year. But we know we need to go further. So today, we're taking action to improve attendance. Here's how 👇 https://t.co/nSHWCahoqw pic.twitter.com/lsYpvKcByR — Gillian Keegan MP (@GillianKeegan) January 8, 2024

The DfE launched the national campaign – Moments Matter, Attendance Counts – to highlight the importance of attendance to parents and carers, alongside other initiatives to drive up attendance and tackle persistent absence.

But just 10 days after the campaign was launched, MPs have called for more to be done.

The chairmen of the Commons’ committees have penned a joint letter to Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and Health Secretary Victoria Atkins calling for a school attendance and self-care public health information campaign.

It can be tricky deciding whether or not to keep your child off school when they are unwell. Follow this advice on when to keep your child home: https://t.co/JKIoV2S0Wm #BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/cBvszIEHMj — NHS (@NHSuk) January 8, 2024

“Illness related (school) absences remain significantly higher than pre-Covid owing to the shift in parental attitudes surrounding sending their children to school with minor illnesses,” Robin Walker, chair of the Education Committee, and Steve Brine, chair of the Health and Social Care Committee, wrote.

As well as helping parents and carers understand when their children should attend school with a minor illness, the campaign should also help them understand “about appropriate situations in which to seek care from a GP”, the letter adds.

They point out that there is “high demand” on GP services and that challenges in the system “can be exacerbated if parents do not have an understanding of when it is appropriate to contact their GP regarding their child’s illness, and when to administer self-care”.

Time in the classroom is important and even small moments in a school day make a real difference to children's lives. Increases in persistent absence have been reported as a post-pandemic challenge in schools around the world. 1/5 🧵 Here’s how we're improving school attendance — Department for Education (@educationgovuk) January 8, 2024

And a national campaign could “advise parents on when it is appropriate for children to attend school despite a minor illness, when it is best to administer self-care, and when to seek NHS services,” they said, adding: “Would you both be willing to endorse a joint public information campaign between the DHSC (Department for Health and Social Care) and DfE to help tackle both challenges simultaneously?”

The DfE and the DHSC have been approached for comment.