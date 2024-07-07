Who are the MPs representing Essex?
The Conservatives' blue wall in Essex crumbled on election night after they lost eight seats.
Labour won five, Reform UK gained two and the Liberal Democrats took one, making for a much more colourful map of parties in the county.
Basildon and Billericay
Richard Holden - Basildon and Billericay
The constituency had a voter turnout of 55%, which was down 6.1% from 2019.
Basildon and Billericay result:
Conservative, Richard Holden - 12,905
Labour, Alex Harrison - 12,885
Reform UK, Stephen Conlay - 11,354
Liberal Democrat, Edward Sainsbury - 2,292
Green, Stewart Goshawk - 2,123
British Democratic Party, Christopher Bateman - 373
Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, Dave Murray - 192
Brentwood and Ongar
Alex Burghart - Brentwood and Ongar
The constituency had a voter turnout of 64%, which was down 6.4% from 2019.
Brentwood and Ongar results:
Conservative, Alex Burghart - 17,731
Reform UK, Paul Godfrey - 11,751
Labour, Gareth Barrett - 11,082
Liberal Democrat, David Kendall - 5,809
Green, RJ Learmouth - 1,770
English Democrats, Robin Tilbrook - 189
Braintree
James Cleverly - Braintree
The Braintree constituency had a voter turnout of 63%, which was down 5.3% from 2019.
Braintree results:
Conservative, James Cleverly - 17,414
Labour, Matthew Wright - 13,744
Reform UK, Richard Thomson - 11,346
Liberal Democrat, Kieron Franks - 2,879
Green, Paul Thorogood - 2,878
Independent, David Heather - 767
Castle Point
Rebecca Harris - Castle Point
The constituency had a voter turnout of 57%, which was down 6.5% from 2019.
Castle Point results:
Conservative, Rebecca Harris - 15,485
Reform UK, Keiron McGill - 12,234
Labour, Mark Maguire - 9,455
Green, Bob Chapman - 2,118
Liberal Democrat, James Willis - 1,341
Chelmsford
Marie Goldman - Chelmsford
The constituency had a voter turnout of 66%, which was down 4.5% from 2019.
Chelmsford results:
Liberal Democrat, Marie Goldman - 20,214
Conservative, Vicky Ford - 15,461
Reform UK, Darren Ingrouille - 6,754
Labour, Richard Parry - 6,108
Green, Reza Hossain - 1,588
Independent Network, Richard Hyland - 230
Monster Raving Loony Party, Mark Lawrence - 187
Workers Party of Britain, Mark Kenlen - 105
Independent, Kamla Sangha - 69
Clacton
Nigel Farage - Clacton
The constituency had a voter turnout of 58%, which was down 1.7% from 2019.
Clacton results:
Reform UK, Nigel Farage - 21,225
Conservative, Giles Watling - 12,820
Labour, Jovan Owusu-Nepaul - 7,448
Liberal Democrat, Matthew Bensilum - 2,016
Green, Natasha Osben - 1,935
Independent, Tony Mack - 317
UK Independence Party, Andrew Pemberton - 116
Climate Party, Craig Jamieson - 48
Heritage Party, Tasos Papanastasiou - 33
Colchester
Pam Cox - Colchester
The constituency had a voter turnout of 57%, which was down 6.8% from 2019.
Colchester results:
Labour, Pam Cox - 18,804
Conservative, James Cracknell - 10,554
Reform UK, Terence Longstaff - 6,664
Liberal Democrat, Martin Goss - 6,393
Green, Sara Ruth - 2,414
Climate Party, James Rolfe - 74
Epping Forest
Neil Hudson - Epping Forest
The constituency had a voter turnout of 58%, which was down 9.6% from 2019.
Epping Forest results:
Conservative, Neil Hudson - 18,038
Labour, Rosalind Doré - 12,356
Liberal Democrat, Jon Whitehouse - 5,268
Independent, Ed Pond - 3,037
Green, Simon Heap - 2,486
Shared Ground, Thomas Hall - 568
Harlow
Chris Vince - Harlow
The constituency had a voter turnout of 58%, which was down 6.4% from 2019.
Harlow results:
Labour, Chris Vince - 16,313
Conservative, Hannah Ellis - 13,809
Reform UK, Malcolm Featherstone - 9,461
Green, Yasmin Gregory - 2,267
Liberal Democrat, Riad Mannan - 1,350
UK Independence Party, Lois Perry - 157
Harwich and North Essex
Bernard Jenkin - Harwich and North Essex
The constituency had a voter turnout of 63%, which was down 9.6% from 2019.
Harwich and North Essex results:
Conservative, Bernard Jenkin - 16,522
Labour, Alex Diner - 15,360
Reform UK, Mark Cole - 9,806
Liberal Democrat, Natalie Sommers - 3,561
Green, Andrew Canessa - 2,794
Maldon
John Whittingdale - Maldon
The constituency had a voter turnout of 64%, which was down about 6.2% from 2019.
Maldon results:
Conservative, John Whittingdale - 19,374
Reform UK, Pamela Walford - 12,468
Labour, Onike Gollo - 9,817
Liberal Democrat, Simon Burwood - 5,882
Green, Isobel Doubleday - 2,300
North West Essex
Kemi Badenoch - North West Essex
The constituency had a voter turnout of 68%, which was down 4.4% from 2019.
North West Essex results:
Conservative, Kemi Badenoch - 19,360
Labour, Issy Waite - 16,750
Reform UK, Grant StClair-Armstrong - 7,668
Liberal Democrat, Smita Rajesh - 6,055
Green, Edward Gildea - 2,846
Independent, Andrew Green - 852
Independent, Erik Bonino - 699
Independent, Niko Omilana - 156
Rayleigh and Wickford
Mark Francois - Rayleigh and Wickford
The constituency had a voter turnout of 63%, which was down 6.6% from 2019.
Rayleigh and Wickford results:
Conservative, Mark Francois - 17,756
Reform UK, Grant Randall - 12,135
Labour, James Hedges - 11,823
Liberal Democrat, Stewart Mott - 4,068
Green, Chris Taylor - 2,196
South Basildon and East Thurrock
James McMurdock - South Basildon and East Thurrock
The constituency had a voter turnout of 55%, which was down 6.3% from 2019.
South Basildon and East Thurrock results:
Reform UK, James McMurdock - 12,178
Labour, Jack Ferguson - 12,080
Conservative, Stephen Metcalfe - 10,159
Independent, Neil Speight - 1,928
Green, Elizabeth Grant - 1,718
Liberal Democrat, Dave Thomas - 1,071
Independent, Steven Burnett - 275
Social Democratic Party, Simon Breedon - 140
Southend East and Rochford
Bayo Alaba - Southend East and Rochford
The constituency had a voter turnout of 57%, which was down 5.1% from 2019.
Southend East and Rochford results:
Labour, Bayo Alaba - 15,395
Conservative, Gavin Haran - 11,368
Reform UK, Leslie Lilley - 7,214
Green, Simon Cross 2,716
Liberal Democrat, James Allen - 2,269
Confelicity, Lee Clark - 488
Heritage Party, Bianca Isherwood - 206
Southend West and Leigh
David Burton-Sampson - Southend West and Leigh
The constituency had a voter turnout of 63%, which was down 4.4% from 2019.
Southend West and Leigh results:
Labour, David Burton-Sampson - 16,739
Conservative, Anna Firth - 14,790
Reform UK, Peter Little - 8,273
Green, Tilly Hogrebe - 3,262
Liberal Democrat, Stephen Cummins - 3,174
Confelicity, James Miller - 262
Independent, Tom Darwood - 172
Heritage Party, Lara Hurley - 99
Psychedelic Movement, Jason Pilley - 99
Independent, Robert Francis - 98
Thurrock
Jen Craft - Thurrock
The constituency had a voter turnout of 51%, which was down 9.3% from 2019.
Thurrock results:
Labour, Jen Craft -16,050
Reform UK, Sophie Preston-Hall - 9,576
Conservative, Jackie Doyle-Price - 8,009
Green, Eugene McCarthy - 1,632
Liberal Democrat, Michael Bukola - 1,157
Workers Party of Britain, Yousaff Khan - 691
Independent, Nimal Dr Raj - 443
Witham
Priti Patel - Witham
The constituency had a voter turnout of 64%, which was down 5.4% from 2019.
Witham results:
Conservative, Priti Patel - 18,827
Labour, Rumi Chowdhury - 13,682
Reform UK, Timothy Blaxill - 9,870
Green, James Abbott - 3,539
Liberal Democrat, Ashley Thompson - 3,439
Independent, Chelsey Jay - 1,246
