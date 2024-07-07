Who are the MPs representing Essex?

Just some of the 18 MPs elected in Essex [BBC]

The Conservatives' blue wall in Essex crumbled on election night after they lost eight seats.

Labour won five, Reform UK gained two and the Liberal Democrats took one, making for a much more colourful map of parties in the county.

Basildon and Billericay

Conservative Richard Holden beat Labour's Alex Harrison by just 20 votes [PA Media]

Richard Holden - Basildon and Billericay

The constituency had a voter turnout of 55%, which was down 6.1% from 2019.

Basildon and Billericay result:

Conservative, Richard Holden - 12,905

Labour, Alex Harrison - 12,885

Reform UK, Stephen Conlay - 11,354

Liberal Democrat, Edward Sainsbury - 2,292

Green, Stewart Goshawk - 2,123

British Democratic Party, Christopher Bateman - 373

Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, Dave Murray - 192

Brentwood and Ongar

Conservative MP Alex Burghart [BBC]

Alex Burghart - Brentwood and Ongar

The constituency had a voter turnout of 64%, which was down 6.4% from 2019.

Brentwood and Ongar results:

Conservative, Alex Burghart - 17,731

Reform UK, Paul Godfrey - 11,751

Labour, Gareth Barrett - 11,082

Liberal Democrat, David Kendall - 5,809

Green, RJ Learmouth - 1,770

English Democrats, Robin Tilbrook - 189

Braintree

Conservative MP James Cleverly [PA Media]

James Cleverly - Braintree

The Braintree constituency had a voter turnout of 63%, which was down 5.3% from 2019.

Braintree results:

Conservative, James Cleverly - 17,414

Labour, Matthew Wright - 13,744

Reform UK, Richard Thomson - 11,346

Liberal Democrat, Kieron Franks - 2,879

Green, Paul Thorogood - 2,878

Independent, David Heather - 767

Castle Point

Rebecca Harris - Castle Point

The constituency had a voter turnout of 57%, which was down 6.5% from 2019.

Castle Point results:

Conservative, Rebecca Harris - 15,485

Reform UK, Keiron McGill - 12,234

Labour, Mark Maguire - 9,455

Green, Bob Chapman - 2,118

Liberal Democrat, James Willis - 1,341

Chelmsford

Marie Goldman - Chelmsford

The constituency had a voter turnout of 66%, which was down 4.5% from 2019.

Chelmsford results:

Liberal Democrat, Marie Goldman - 20,214

Conservative, Vicky Ford - 15,461

Reform UK, Darren Ingrouille - 6,754

Labour, Richard Parry - 6,108

Green, Reza Hossain - 1,588

Independent Network, Richard Hyland - 230

Monster Raving Loony Party, Mark Lawrence - 187

Workers Party of Britain, Mark Kenlen - 105

Independent, Kamla Sangha - 69

Clacton

Reform UK leader and Clacton MP Nigel Farage [Getty Images]

Nigel Farage - Clacton

The constituency had a voter turnout of 58%, which was down 1.7% from 2019.

Clacton results:

Reform UK, Nigel Farage - 21,225

Conservative, Giles Watling - 12,820

Labour, Jovan Owusu-Nepaul - 7,448

Liberal Democrat, Matthew Bensilum - 2,016

Green, Natasha Osben - 1,935

Independent, Tony Mack - 317

UK Independence Party, Andrew Pemberton - 116

Climate Party, Craig Jamieson - 48

Heritage Party, Tasos Papanastasiou - 33

Colchester

Labour MP Pam Cox [ Ian Wyatt/BBC]

Pam Cox - Colchester

The constituency had a voter turnout of 57%, which was down 6.8% from 2019.

Colchester results:

Labour, Pam Cox - 18,804

Conservative, James Cracknell - 10,554

Reform UK, Terence Longstaff - 6,664

Liberal Democrat, Martin Goss - 6,393

Green, Sara Ruth - 2,414

Climate Party, James Rolfe - 74

Epping Forest

Neil Hudson successfully defended the Conservatives' seat in Epping Forest [David Jackman/BBC]

Neil Hudson - Epping Forest

The constituency had a voter turnout of 58%, which was down 9.6% from 2019.

Epping Forest results:

Conservative, Neil Hudson - 18,038

Labour, Rosalind Doré - 12,356

Liberal Democrat, Jon Whitehouse - 5,268

Independent, Ed Pond - 3,037

Green, Simon Heap - 2,486

Shared Ground, Thomas Hall - 568

Harlow

Labour MP Chris Vince [ Simon Dedman/BBC]

Chris Vince - Harlow

The constituency had a voter turnout of 58%, which was down 6.4% from 2019.

Harlow results:

Labour, Chris Vince - 16,313

Conservative, Hannah Ellis - 13,809

Reform UK, Malcolm Featherstone - 9,461

Green, Yasmin Gregory - 2,267

Liberal Democrat, Riad Mannan - 1,350

UK Independence Party, Lois Perry - 157

Harwich and North Essex

Bernard Jenkin - Harwich and North Essex

The constituency had a voter turnout of 63%, which was down 9.6% from 2019.

Harwich and North Essex results:

Conservative, Bernard Jenkin - 16,522

Labour, Alex Diner - 15,360

Reform UK, Mark Cole - 9,806

Liberal Democrat, Natalie Sommers - 3,561

Green, Andrew Canessa - 2,794

Maldon

Conservative MP John Whittingdale [ Simon Dedman/BBC]

John Whittingdale - Maldon

The constituency had a voter turnout of 64%, which was down about 6.2% from 2019.

Maldon results:

Conservative, John Whittingdale - 19,374

Reform UK, Pamela Walford - 12,468

Labour, Onike Gollo - 9,817

Liberal Democrat, Simon Burwood - 5,882

Green, Isobel Doubleday - 2,300

North West Essex

Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch [PA Media]

Kemi Badenoch - North West Essex

The constituency had a voter turnout of 68%, which was down 4.4% from 2019.

North West Essex results:

Conservative, Kemi Badenoch - 19,360

Labour, Issy Waite - 16,750

Reform UK, Grant StClair-Armstrong - 7,668

Liberal Democrat, Smita Rajesh - 6,055

Green, Edward Gildea - 2,846

Independent, Andrew Green - 852

Independent, Erik Bonino - 699

Independent, Niko Omilana - 156

Rayleigh and Wickford

Mark Francois - Rayleigh and Wickford

The constituency had a voter turnout of 63%, which was down 6.6% from 2019.

Rayleigh and Wickford results:

Conservative, Mark Francois - 17,756

Reform UK, Grant Randall - 12,135

Labour, James Hedges - 11,823

Liberal Democrat, Stewart Mott - 4,068

Green, Chris Taylor - 2,196

South Basildon and East Thurrock

James McMurdock - South Basildon and East Thurrock

The constituency had a voter turnout of 55%, which was down 6.3% from 2019.

South Basildon and East Thurrock results:

Reform UK, James McMurdock - 12,178

Labour, Jack Ferguson - 12,080

Conservative, Stephen Metcalfe - 10,159

Independent, Neil Speight - 1,928

Green, Elizabeth Grant - 1,718

Liberal Democrat, Dave Thomas - 1,071

Independent, Steven Burnett - 275

Social Democratic Party, Simon Breedon - 140

Southend East and Rochford

Bayo Alaba - Southend East and Rochford

The constituency had a voter turnout of 57%, which was down 5.1% from 2019.

Southend East and Rochford results:

Labour, Bayo Alaba - 15,395

Conservative, Gavin Haran - 11,368

Reform UK, Leslie Lilley - 7,214

Green, Simon Cross 2,716

Liberal Democrat, James Allen - 2,269

Confelicity, Lee Clark - 488

Heritage Party, Bianca Isherwood - 206

Southend West and Leigh

David Burton-Sampson - Southend West and Leigh

The constituency had a voter turnout of 63%, which was down 4.4% from 2019.

Southend West and Leigh results:

Labour, David Burton-Sampson - 16,739

Conservative, Anna Firth - 14,790

Reform UK, Peter Little - 8,273

Green, Tilly Hogrebe - 3,262

Liberal Democrat, Stephen Cummins - 3,174

Confelicity, James Miller - 262

Independent, Tom Darwood - 172

Heritage Party, Lara Hurley - 99

Psychedelic Movement, Jason Pilley - 99

Independent, Robert Francis - 98

Thurrock

Jen Craft - Thurrock

The constituency had a voter turnout of 51%, which was down 9.3% from 2019.

Thurrock results:

Labour, Jen Craft -16,050

Reform UK, Sophie Preston-Hall - 9,576

Conservative, Jackie Doyle-Price - 8,009

Green, Eugene McCarthy - 1,632

Liberal Democrat, Michael Bukola - 1,157

Workers Party of Britain, Yousaff Khan - 691

Independent, Nimal Dr Raj - 443

Witham

Conservative MP Priti Patel [PA Media]

Priti Patel - Witham

The constituency had a voter turnout of 64%, which was down 5.4% from 2019.

Witham results:

Conservative, Priti Patel - 18,827

Labour, Rumi Chowdhury - 13,682

Reform UK, Timothy Blaxill - 9,870

Green, James Abbott - 3,539

Liberal Democrat, Ashley Thompson - 3,439

Independent, Chelsey Jay - 1,246

