Who are the MPs representing Essex?

Eight of the 18 MPs elected to represent parts of Essex
Just some of the 18 MPs elected in Essex [BBC]

The Conservatives' blue wall in Essex crumbled on election night after they lost eight seats.

Labour won five, Reform UK gained two and the Liberal Democrats took one, making for a much more colourful map of parties in the county.

Basildon and Billericay

Richard Holden Richard leaving Downing Street,
Conservative Richard Holden beat Labour's Alex Harrison by just 20 votes [PA Media]

Richard Holden - Basildon and Billericay

The constituency had a voter turnout of 55%, which was down 6.1% from 2019.

Basildon and Billericay result:

  • Conservative, Richard Holden - 12,905

  • Labour, Alex Harrison - 12,885

  • Reform UK, Stephen Conlay - 11,354

  • Liberal Democrat, Edward Sainsbury - 2,292

  • Green, Stewart Goshawk - 2,123

  • British Democratic Party, Christopher Bateman - 373

  • Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, Dave Murray - 192

Brentwood and Ongar

Alex Burghart
Conservative MP Alex Burghart [BBC]

Alex Burghart - Brentwood and Ongar

The constituency had a voter turnout of 64%, which was down 6.4% from 2019.

Brentwood and Ongar results:

  • Conservative, Alex Burghart - 17,731

  • Reform UK, Paul Godfrey - 11,751

  • Labour, Gareth Barrett - 11,082

  • Liberal Democrat, David Kendall - 5,809

  • Green, RJ Learmouth - 1,770

  • English Democrats, Robin Tilbrook - 189

Braintree

James Cleverly
Conservative MP James Cleverly [PA Media]

James Cleverly - Braintree

The Braintree constituency had a voter turnout of 63%, which was down 5.3% from 2019.

Braintree results:

  • Conservative, James Cleverly - 17,414

  • Labour, Matthew Wright - 13,744

  • Reform UK, Richard Thomson - 11,346

  • Liberal Democrat, Kieron Franks - 2,879

  • Green, Paul Thorogood - 2,878

  • Independent, David Heather - 767

Castle Point

Rebecca Harris - Castle Point

The constituency had a voter turnout of 57%, which was down 6.5% from 2019.

Castle Point results:

  • Conservative, Rebecca Harris - 15,485

  • Reform UK, Keiron McGill - 12,234

  • Labour, Mark Maguire - 9,455

  • Green, Bob Chapman - 2,118

  • Liberal Democrat, James Willis - 1,341

Chelmsford

Marie Goldman - Chelmsford

The constituency had a voter turnout of 66%, which was down 4.5% from 2019.

Chelmsford results:

  • Liberal Democrat, Marie Goldman - 20,214

  • Conservative, Vicky Ford - 15,461

  • Reform UK, Darren Ingrouille - 6,754

  • Labour, Richard Parry - 6,108

  • Green, Reza Hossain - 1,588

  • Independent Network, Richard Hyland - 230

  • Monster Raving Loony Party, Mark Lawrence - 187

  • Workers Party of Britain, Mark Kenlen - 105

  • Independent, Kamla Sangha - 69

Clacton

Nigel Farage
Reform UK leader and Clacton MP Nigel Farage [Getty Images]

Nigel Farage - Clacton

The constituency had a voter turnout of 58%, which was down 1.7% from 2019.

Clacton results:

  • Reform UK, Nigel Farage - 21,225

  • Conservative, Giles Watling - 12,820

  • Labour, Jovan Owusu-Nepaul - 7,448

  • Liberal Democrat, Matthew Bensilum - 2,016

  • Green, Natasha Osben - 1,935

  • Independent, Tony Mack - 317

  • UK Independence Party, Andrew Pemberton - 116

  • Climate Party, Craig Jamieson - 48

  • Heritage Party, Tasos Papanastasiou - 33

Colchester

Pam Cox
Labour MP Pam Cox [ Ian Wyatt/BBC]

Pam Cox - Colchester

The constituency had a voter turnout of 57%, which was down 6.8% from 2019.

Colchester results:

  • Labour, Pam Cox - 18,804

  • Conservative, James Cracknell - 10,554

  • Reform UK, Terence Longstaff - 6,664

  • Liberal Democrat, Martin Goss - 6,393

  • Green, Sara Ruth - 2,414

  • Climate Party, James Rolfe - 74

Epping Forest

Neil Hudson with the Conservatives in Epping Forest
Neil Hudson successfully defended the Conservatives' seat in Epping Forest [David Jackman/BBC]

Neil Hudson - Epping Forest

The constituency had a voter turnout of 58%, which was down 9.6% from 2019.

Epping Forest results:

  • Conservative, Neil Hudson - 18,038

  • Labour, Rosalind Doré - 12,356

  • Liberal Democrat, Jon Whitehouse - 5,268

  • Independent, Ed Pond - 3,037

  • Green, Simon Heap - 2,486

  • Shared Ground, Thomas Hall - 568

Harlow

Chris Vince
Labour MP Chris Vince [ Simon Dedman/BBC]

Chris Vince - Harlow

The constituency had a voter turnout of 58%, which was down 6.4% from 2019.

Harlow results:

  • Labour, Chris Vince - 16,313

  • Conservative, Hannah Ellis - 13,809

  • Reform UK, Malcolm Featherstone - 9,461

  • Green, Yasmin Gregory - 2,267

  • Liberal Democrat, Riad Mannan - 1,350

  • UK Independence Party, Lois Perry - 157

Harwich and North Essex

Bernard Jenkin - Harwich and North Essex

The constituency had a voter turnout of 63%, which was down 9.6% from 2019.

Harwich and North Essex results:

  • Conservative, Bernard Jenkin - 16,522

  • Labour, Alex Diner - 15,360

  • Reform UK, Mark Cole - 9,806

  • Liberal Democrat, Natalie Sommers - 3,561

  • Green, Andrew Canessa - 2,794

Maldon

John Whittingdale
Conservative MP John Whittingdale [ Simon Dedman/BBC]

John Whittingdale - Maldon

The constituency had a voter turnout of 64%, which was down about 6.2% from 2019.

Maldon results:

  • Conservative, John Whittingdale - 19,374

  • Reform UK, Pamela Walford - 12,468

  • Labour, Onike Gollo - 9,817

  • Liberal Democrat, Simon Burwood - 5,882

  • Green, Isobel Doubleday - 2,300

North West Essex

Kemi Badenoch at the Shaping the Future
Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch [PA Media]

Kemi Badenoch - North West Essex

The constituency had a voter turnout of 68%, which was down 4.4% from 2019.

North West Essex results:

  • Conservative, Kemi Badenoch - 19,360

  • Labour, Issy Waite - 16,750

  • Reform UK, Grant StClair-Armstrong - 7,668

  • Liberal Democrat, Smita Rajesh - 6,055

  • Green, Edward Gildea - 2,846

  • Independent, Andrew Green - 852

  • Independent, Erik Bonino - 699

  • Independent, Niko Omilana - 156

Rayleigh and Wickford

Mark Francois - Rayleigh and Wickford

The constituency had a voter turnout of 63%, which was down 6.6% from 2019.

Rayleigh and Wickford results:

  • Conservative, Mark Francois - 17,756

  • Reform UK, Grant Randall - 12,135

  • Labour, James Hedges - 11,823

  • Liberal Democrat, Stewart Mott - 4,068

  • Green, Chris Taylor - 2,196

South Basildon and East Thurrock

James McMurdock - South Basildon and East Thurrock

The constituency had a voter turnout of 55%, which was down 6.3% from 2019.

South Basildon and East Thurrock results:

  • Reform UK, James McMurdock - 12,178

  • Labour, Jack Ferguson - 12,080

  • Conservative, Stephen Metcalfe - 10,159

  • Independent, Neil Speight - 1,928

  • Green, Elizabeth Grant - 1,718

  • Liberal Democrat, Dave Thomas - 1,071

  • Independent, Steven Burnett - 275

  • Social Democratic Party, Simon Breedon - 140

Southend East and Rochford

Bayo Alaba - Southend East and Rochford

The constituency had a voter turnout of 57%, which was down 5.1% from 2019.

Southend East and Rochford results:

  • Labour, Bayo Alaba - 15,395

  • Conservative, Gavin Haran - 11,368

  • Reform UK, Leslie Lilley - 7,214

  • Green, Simon Cross 2,716

  • Liberal Democrat, James Allen - 2,269

  • Confelicity, Lee Clark - 488

  • Heritage Party, Bianca Isherwood - 206

Southend West and Leigh

David Burton-Sampson - Southend West and Leigh

The constituency had a voter turnout of 63%, which was down 4.4% from 2019.

Southend West and Leigh results:

  • Labour, David Burton-Sampson - 16,739

  • Conservative, Anna Firth - 14,790

  • Reform UK, Peter Little - 8,273

  • Green, Tilly Hogrebe - 3,262

  • Liberal Democrat, Stephen Cummins - 3,174

  • Confelicity, James Miller - 262

  • Independent, Tom Darwood - 172

  • Heritage Party, Lara Hurley - 99

  • Psychedelic Movement, Jason Pilley - 99

  • Independent, Robert Francis - 98

Thurrock

Jen Craft - Thurrock

The constituency had a voter turnout of 51%, which was down 9.3% from 2019.

Thurrock results:

  • Labour, Jen Craft -16,050

  • Reform UK, Sophie Preston-Hall - 9,576

  • Conservative, Jackie Doyle-Price - 8,009

  • Green, Eugene McCarthy - 1,632

  • Liberal Democrat, Michael Bukola - 1,157

  • Workers Party of Britain, Yousaff Khan - 691

  • Independent, Nimal Dr Raj - 443

Witham

Priti Patel
Conservative MP Priti Patel [PA Media]

Priti Patel - Witham

The constituency had a voter turnout of 64%, which was down 5.4% from 2019.

Witham results:

  • Conservative, Priti Patel - 18,827

  • Labour, Rumi Chowdhury - 13,682

  • Reform UK, Timothy Blaxill - 9,870

  • Green, James Abbott - 3,539

  • Liberal Democrat, Ashley Thompson - 3,439

  • Independent, Chelsey Jay - 1,246

